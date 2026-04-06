Recent release, "Journey to Hussenbach," from Newman Springs Publishing author Bruce Nielsen, is an enthralling tale of one family's pursuit of freedom and new beginnings
Lancaster, MN, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Bruce Nielsen has completed a new book, "Journey to Hussenbach" which follows the Suppes family as they decide to leave their home in Hesse Darmstadt, Germany and embark on a yearlong journey to one of Empress Catherine's colonies along the Volga River in Russia. Driven by the promise of land and freedom, they encounter numerous obstacles and trials along the way, including dealing with unscrupulous characters and the complexities of Russian bureaucracy.
Nielsen's compelling narrative draws from his own family history, exploring themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the pursuit of a better life. As the Suppes family navigates their new surroundings, they must confront the resentment of the local population, culminating in the Pugachev rebellion of 1774. "Journey to Hussenbach" is a captivating exploration of the immigrant experience, the power of determination, and the bonds that sustain us through even the most daunting challenges.
"As a descendent of those who undertook such perilous journeys, I felt compelled to bring this story to life and honor the sacrifices and triumphs of my ancestors," said author Bruce Nielsen.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bruce Nielsen's riveting work offers readers an insightful window into the lives of 18th-century pioneers, their dreams, and the harsh realities they faced. This powerful narrative will leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Journey to Hussenbach" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Nielsen's compelling narrative draws from his own family history, exploring themes of sacrifice, resilience, and the pursuit of a better life. As the Suppes family navigates their new surroundings, they must confront the resentment of the local population, culminating in the Pugachev rebellion of 1774. "Journey to Hussenbach" is a captivating exploration of the immigrant experience, the power of determination, and the bonds that sustain us through even the most daunting challenges.
"As a descendent of those who undertook such perilous journeys, I felt compelled to bring this story to life and honor the sacrifices and triumphs of my ancestors," said author Bruce Nielsen.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bruce Nielsen's riveting work offers readers an insightful window into the lives of 18th-century pioneers, their dreams, and the harsh realities they faced. This powerful narrative will leave a lasting impression on all who experience it.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Journey to Hussenbach" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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