Author Sarah Baldwin-Baker’s New Book, "Betty and Bill Ask Jesus Into Their Hearts," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Young Children Who Learn All About the Savior
Recent release “Betty and Bill Ask Jesus into Their Hearts” from Covenant Books author Sarah Baldwin-Baker is a captivating story that follows Betty and Bill, who are both taught about Jesus through the use of colors. As they learn more about Christ and His sacrifice, they ask Him into their hearts and eventually live with Him in Heaven.
Proctor, MT, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Baldwin-Baker, a ladies’ motivational speaker with a passion for mothers of young children and all things home-and-family, has completed her new book, “Betty and Bill Ask Jesus into Their Hearts”: a heartfelt tale that follows two young children who discover all about Jesus Christ and how to accept Him as their Savior.
Author Sarah Baldwin-Baker has enjoyed teaching in private schools for many years. She and her husband, Allan Baker, a structural engineer, reside in beautiful Montana where they homeschooled their three children, who are now grown and serving the Lord while also working in the fields of medicine and law. They have also been blessed with three precious grandchildren, and in her spare time, Sarah enjoys spending time with family and enjoying the great outdoors of Montana.
“A child is never too young to hear how much Jesus loves them and how He died on the cross for their sins so they can have a home in Heaven,” writes Baldwin-Baker. “I accepted Christ as my Savior when I was four years old and I have never forgotten the details of that exciting day! This book was written to help you share the gospel with the young ones in your home and heart. You are planting seeds of love and truth into their young souls as you teach them about their Savior’s death, burial, and resurrection.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Baldwin-Baker’s new book will help to encourage others to keep Christ first in their homes and help parents lay a firm foundation of truth in their children’s hearts from a young age. With colorful artwork to help bring Baldwin-Baker’s story to life, “Betty and Bill Ask Jesus into Their Hearts” promises to be a vital resource to help lead children to accept God’s gift of Salvation through Jesus Christ.
Readers can purchase “Betty and Bill Ask Jesus into Their Hearts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Sarah Baldwin-Baker has enjoyed teaching in private schools for many years. She and her husband, Allan Baker, a structural engineer, reside in beautiful Montana where they homeschooled their three children, who are now grown and serving the Lord while also working in the fields of medicine and law. They have also been blessed with three precious grandchildren, and in her spare time, Sarah enjoys spending time with family and enjoying the great outdoors of Montana.
“A child is never too young to hear how much Jesus loves them and how He died on the cross for their sins so they can have a home in Heaven,” writes Baldwin-Baker. “I accepted Christ as my Savior when I was four years old and I have never forgotten the details of that exciting day! This book was written to help you share the gospel with the young ones in your home and heart. You are planting seeds of love and truth into their young souls as you teach them about their Savior’s death, burial, and resurrection.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sarah Baldwin-Baker’s new book will help to encourage others to keep Christ first in their homes and help parents lay a firm foundation of truth in their children’s hearts from a young age. With colorful artwork to help bring Baldwin-Baker’s story to life, “Betty and Bill Ask Jesus into Their Hearts” promises to be a vital resource to help lead children to accept God’s gift of Salvation through Jesus Christ.
Readers can purchase “Betty and Bill Ask Jesus into Their Hearts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
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