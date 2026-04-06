Author Sarah Baldwin-Baker’s New Book, "Betty and Bill Ask Jesus Into Their Hearts," is a Charming Tale That Follows Two Young Children Who Learn All About the Savior

Recent release “Betty and Bill Ask Jesus into Their Hearts” from Covenant Books author Sarah Baldwin-Baker is a captivating story that follows Betty and Bill, who are both taught about Jesus through the use of colors. As they learn more about Christ and His sacrifice, they ask Him into their hearts and eventually live with Him in Heaven.