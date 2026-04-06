Author Roger Kiger, CFP®’s New Book, "The Independent Path," is an Enlightening Guide Designed to Help New Financial Advisors Build a Better Wealth Management Practice

Recent release “THE INDEPENDENT PATH: How New Financial Advisors Can Build a Practice That Lasts” from Page Publishing author Roger Kiger, CFP® is a comprehensive manual that draws upon years of professional experience to guide financial advisors looking to enter the wealth management profession and launch their own independent practice.