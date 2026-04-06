Author Roger Kiger, CFP®’s New Book, "The Independent Path," is an Enlightening Guide Designed to Help New Financial Advisors Build a Better Wealth Management Practice
Recent release “THE INDEPENDENT PATH: How New Financial Advisors Can Build a Practice That Lasts” from Page Publishing author Roger Kiger, CFP® is a comprehensive manual that draws upon years of professional experience to guide financial advisors looking to enter the wealth management profession and launch their own independent practice.
Knoxville, TN, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roger Kiger, CFP®, who started his own wealth management firm, Visionary Horizons, LLC, which he has operated for over sixteen years, has completed his new book, “THE INDEPENDENT PATH: How New Financial Advisors Can Build a Practice That Lasts”: a unique guide that offers in-depth guidance for new financial advisors entering into the world of wealth management.
“After years of training younger advisers on how to get started in the business and watching the industry evolve, [I] wrote ‘The Independent Path: How New Financial Advisors Can Build a Practice That Lasts’, which attempts to answer many of the questions advisers have when getting into the wealth management profession or starting their own practice,” writes Kiger. “It discusses many aspects, including the challenges and benefits of independence, the use of AI, the costs of starting a practice, and the value of the practice in the end. The book also shares a few personal stories of successes and failures along the way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roger Kiger, CFP®’s enlightening guide will explore the common barriers that prevent financial advisers from getting into the business or starting their own practice, helping readers gain insight into why so many advisers stay with big firms and what it really takes to break free and gain independence in the field.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “THE INDEPENDENT PATH: How New Financial Advisors Can Build a Practice That Lasts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“After years of training younger advisers on how to get started in the business and watching the industry evolve, [I] wrote ‘The Independent Path: How New Financial Advisors Can Build a Practice That Lasts’, which attempts to answer many of the questions advisers have when getting into the wealth management profession or starting their own practice,” writes Kiger. “It discusses many aspects, including the challenges and benefits of independence, the use of AI, the costs of starting a practice, and the value of the practice in the end. The book also shares a few personal stories of successes and failures along the way.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roger Kiger, CFP®’s enlightening guide will explore the common barriers that prevent financial advisers from getting into the business or starting their own practice, helping readers gain insight into why so many advisers stay with big firms and what it really takes to break free and gain independence in the field.
Readers who wish to experience this eye-opening work can purchase “THE INDEPENDENT PATH: How New Financial Advisors Can Build a Practice That Lasts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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