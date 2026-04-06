Author Piper Madison Smith’s New Book, "Boys Are Rude," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Young Girl Who Must Deal with Being Bullied for Her Poliosis After Moving to a New City

Recent release “Boys are Rude” from Page Publishing author Piper Madison Smith is a riveting story that follows Courage, a young girl with poliosis which causes a white patch in her hair. After moving to a new city, Courage must stand up for herself when she faces bullying for her condition, remembering how much confidence she holds in herself.