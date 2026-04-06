Author Piper Madison Smith’s New Book, "Boys Are Rude," is a Heartfelt Tale of a Young Girl Who Must Deal with Being Bullied for Her Poliosis After Moving to a New City
Recent release “Boys are Rude” from Page Publishing author Piper Madison Smith is a riveting story that follows Courage, a young girl with poliosis which causes a white patch in her hair. After moving to a new city, Courage must stand up for herself when she faces bullying for her condition, remembering how much confidence she holds in herself.
New York, NY, April 06, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Piper Madison Smith, began her journey as an author while being a pageant queen, has completed her new book, “Boys are Rude”: a stirring and captivating tale of a young girl who, with the help of her friends, stands up for herself after experiencing bullying over her poliosis.
“Courage misses living on the ranch in Oklahoma,” writes Smith. “Moving to Atlanta has been an adjustment, but at least she and her family can still go fishing down by the Chattahoochee River. A new city comes with new challenges and adventures as she finds her place in her new circle of friends. Growing up with poliosis, she has a large white patch in her hair, but she has grown accustomed to dealing with being teased about it and thinks it’s a cool distinction. Being a pageant queen and tomboy, she does not lack confidence, and she never hesitates to stand up for herself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Piper Madison Smith’s engaging tale came to be after the author recognized that kids with different conditions do not always receive fair treatment, leading her to create characters that represent girls with differences and tell their stories from their perspective. Through sharing “Boys are Rude”, Smith aims to help inspire young ladies to be proud of who they are and to wear their unique quality as a badge of honor.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Boys are Rude” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Courage misses living on the ranch in Oklahoma,” writes Smith. “Moving to Atlanta has been an adjustment, but at least she and her family can still go fishing down by the Chattahoochee River. A new city comes with new challenges and adventures as she finds her place in her new circle of friends. Growing up with poliosis, she has a large white patch in her hair, but she has grown accustomed to dealing with being teased about it and thinks it’s a cool distinction. Being a pageant queen and tomboy, she does not lack confidence, and she never hesitates to stand up for herself.”
Published by Page Publishing, Piper Madison Smith’s engaging tale came to be after the author recognized that kids with different conditions do not always receive fair treatment, leading her to create characters that represent girls with differences and tell their stories from their perspective. Through sharing “Boys are Rude”, Smith aims to help inspire young ladies to be proud of who they are and to wear their unique quality as a badge of honor.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Boys are Rude” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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