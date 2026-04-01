Colorado Spartans Return to Denver for First Home Game April 11 at Denver Coliseum
Colorado Spartans Bring Family-Fun to Arena Football with Star Talent and Fan Activations.
Denver, CO, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Colorado Spartans (co-spartans.com/about-us), a National Arena League (NAL) football team, announce that tickets are now available for its first home game of the 2026 season — April 11, 2026 at the Denver Coliseum (Purchase tickets here: http://bit.ly/3Q3bDJ4) — and invite football fans to experience the fast-paced and festive atmosphere of arena football. The Spartans will face off against the Amarillo Warbirds from Texas.
“Our fans have asked us to bring back the spirit of the old Colorado Crush, reimagined with a fresh, fan-focused and interactive approach to football," says Tony Thompson, Owner and Founder, Colorado Spartans. “Colorado Spartans football delivers an elevated fan experience that is great for families, school kids, and fans of all ages. We expect this season at the Denver Coliseum to take fan energy to the next level and elevate Denver’s sports and entertainment scene.”
The team features NFL-level talent in an environment that prioritizes entertainment with diving catches into the stands, autograph signings for school kids, and celebratory dances in the end zone. The Spartans create an enjoyable fan experience that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Spartans to look out for this year include quarterback and former NFL player, Paxton Lynch, the 2025 NAL Defensive Player of the Year, Sam Hammond, and the league's leading receiver, Steven Newbold. The full team roster is here: https://www.co-spartans.com/roster.
Thompson launched the Colorado Spartans in Loveland, CO, in 2023 before moving the team to Denver, aiming to build on the momentum that began in northern Colorado. The team aims to create an immersive fan experience deeply connected to the Denver community while providing access to a wide range of transportation, lodging, and dining options.
As a new team in Denver interested in integrating into the community fabric, the Spartans are partnering with the public affairs, community, and economic development firm GRAVES Civic Solutions (“GRAVES”) through its Sports, Entertainment, Tourism, & Hospitality advisory practice. GRAVES will develop civic activation strategies around the Spartans’ brand for the April 11th home opener.
“GRAVES is proud to represent the Spartans to foster meaningful, long-term community partnerships,” added Anthony E. Graves, Founder and Principal of GRAVES. “The Spartans have a deep commitment to kids and families, championing public health and well-being, and delivering an exciting fan experience. They also recognize that they carry a banner for Colorado and are excited to connect with fans across our great state.”
About NAL
Founded in 2016, the National Arena League (NAL) kicked off its first season in 2017 with a mission to deliver fast-paced, hard-hitting arena football to fans across the country. Since then, the NAL has grown into one of the premier professional indoor football leagues, uniting passionate communities and showcasing elite athletes in an electrifying environment.
Today, the NAL stretches across the United States with franchises in key markets and a dedicated fan base that continues to expand each season. More than just a league, the NAL is a platform for players chasing their dreams, for teams building strong local connections, and for fans who crave high-energy football in an intimate, fan-first setting. The NAL has two teams in Colorado, the Colorado Spartans based in Denver and the Pueblo Punishers in southern Colorado.
About GRAVES Civic Solutions
GRAVES Civic Solutions (“GRAVES”) is a consulting and advisory firm based in Denver, Colorado that delivers public affairs, community and economic development, solutions that catalyze real estate projects, business ventures and civic initiatives. Its Sports, Entertainment, Tourism & Hospitality advisory practice (SETH) supports owners and managers of professional sports teams with civic and fan strategy, real estate planning, government relations, and revenue partnerships.
Read more here: https://www.gravescivic.com/seth
“Our fans have asked us to bring back the spirit of the old Colorado Crush, reimagined with a fresh, fan-focused and interactive approach to football," says Tony Thompson, Owner and Founder, Colorado Spartans. “Colorado Spartans football delivers an elevated fan experience that is great for families, school kids, and fans of all ages. We expect this season at the Denver Coliseum to take fan energy to the next level and elevate Denver’s sports and entertainment scene.”
The team features NFL-level talent in an environment that prioritizes entertainment with diving catches into the stands, autograph signings for school kids, and celebratory dances in the end zone. The Spartans create an enjoyable fan experience that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Spartans to look out for this year include quarterback and former NFL player, Paxton Lynch, the 2025 NAL Defensive Player of the Year, Sam Hammond, and the league's leading receiver, Steven Newbold. The full team roster is here: https://www.co-spartans.com/roster.
Thompson launched the Colorado Spartans in Loveland, CO, in 2023 before moving the team to Denver, aiming to build on the momentum that began in northern Colorado. The team aims to create an immersive fan experience deeply connected to the Denver community while providing access to a wide range of transportation, lodging, and dining options.
As a new team in Denver interested in integrating into the community fabric, the Spartans are partnering with the public affairs, community, and economic development firm GRAVES Civic Solutions (“GRAVES”) through its Sports, Entertainment, Tourism, & Hospitality advisory practice. GRAVES will develop civic activation strategies around the Spartans’ brand for the April 11th home opener.
“GRAVES is proud to represent the Spartans to foster meaningful, long-term community partnerships,” added Anthony E. Graves, Founder and Principal of GRAVES. “The Spartans have a deep commitment to kids and families, championing public health and well-being, and delivering an exciting fan experience. They also recognize that they carry a banner for Colorado and are excited to connect with fans across our great state.”
About NAL
Founded in 2016, the National Arena League (NAL) kicked off its first season in 2017 with a mission to deliver fast-paced, hard-hitting arena football to fans across the country. Since then, the NAL has grown into one of the premier professional indoor football leagues, uniting passionate communities and showcasing elite athletes in an electrifying environment.
Today, the NAL stretches across the United States with franchises in key markets and a dedicated fan base that continues to expand each season. More than just a league, the NAL is a platform for players chasing their dreams, for teams building strong local connections, and for fans who crave high-energy football in an intimate, fan-first setting. The NAL has two teams in Colorado, the Colorado Spartans based in Denver and the Pueblo Punishers in southern Colorado.
About GRAVES Civic Solutions
GRAVES Civic Solutions (“GRAVES”) is a consulting and advisory firm based in Denver, Colorado that delivers public affairs, community and economic development, solutions that catalyze real estate projects, business ventures and civic initiatives. Its Sports, Entertainment, Tourism & Hospitality advisory practice (SETH) supports owners and managers of professional sports teams with civic and fan strategy, real estate planning, government relations, and revenue partnerships.
Read more here: https://www.gravescivic.com/seth
Contact
GRAVES Civic SolutionsContact
Taylor Moss
303-884-2995
www.gravescivic.com
Temi Osifodunrin
Director, Sports Entertainment Tourism and Hospitality Advisory
GRAVES Civic Solutions
temi@gravescivic.com
Taylor Moss
303-884-2995
www.gravescivic.com
Temi Osifodunrin
Director, Sports Entertainment Tourism and Hospitality Advisory
GRAVES Civic Solutions
temi@gravescivic.com
Multimedia
Categories