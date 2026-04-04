Tehama Wireless Announces Jerry Armstrong Has Joined the Company as Industry Principal
Leadership addition supports next phase of growth, customer expansion, and market execution.
Berkeley, CA, April 04, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tehama Wireless today announced that Jerry Armstrong has joined the company as Industry Principal. In this role, Armstrong will help lead the company’s next phase of growth, with a focus on strengthening customer partnerships, expanding market reach, and accelerating execution across Tehama’s wireless utility submetering solutions.
Armstrong brings deep experience in industry leadership, customer engagement, growth strategy, and go-to-market execution, and joins Tehama at a time when property owners, managers, and billing providers are seeking more reliable, practical, and cost-effective ways to access utility data and improve operational visibility.
“Jerry brings a powerful combination of industry knowledge, customer perspective, and growth leadership to Tehama Wireless. As we enter our next phase, his ability to help align market opportunity with execution will be incredibly valuable. We are excited to have him join the team as we build on our foundation and pursue the next stage of growth,” said Jim Orton, Co-Founder & CEO.
“I am excited to join Tehama Wireless at a pivotal time for the industry. Customers are asking for better visibility, better economics, and execution they can trust from their utility technology partners. Tehama has the foundation, the team, and a clear ability to solve real customer challenges. I look forward to helping the team build on that momentum and accelerate growth,” said Jerry Armstrong.
Founded in 2003 and based in Berkeley, California, Tehama Wireless provides wireless utility submetering solutions for multifamily, commercial, and manufactured home properties. The company is known for its American-made product portfolio, practical system design, and commitment to responsive customer support. With Armstrong joining the company, Tehama is reinforcing its commitment to growth, customer alignment, and long-term value creation.
Armstrong brings deep experience in industry leadership, customer engagement, growth strategy, and go-to-market execution, and joins Tehama at a time when property owners, managers, and billing providers are seeking more reliable, practical, and cost-effective ways to access utility data and improve operational visibility.
“Jerry brings a powerful combination of industry knowledge, customer perspective, and growth leadership to Tehama Wireless. As we enter our next phase, his ability to help align market opportunity with execution will be incredibly valuable. We are excited to have him join the team as we build on our foundation and pursue the next stage of growth,” said Jim Orton, Co-Founder & CEO.
“I am excited to join Tehama Wireless at a pivotal time for the industry. Customers are asking for better visibility, better economics, and execution they can trust from their utility technology partners. Tehama has the foundation, the team, and a clear ability to solve real customer challenges. I look forward to helping the team build on that momentum and accelerate growth,” said Jerry Armstrong.
Founded in 2003 and based in Berkeley, California, Tehama Wireless provides wireless utility submetering solutions for multifamily, commercial, and manufactured home properties. The company is known for its American-made product portfolio, practical system design, and commitment to responsive customer support. With Armstrong joining the company, Tehama is reinforcing its commitment to growth, customer alignment, and long-term value creation.
Contact
Tehama WirelessContact
Jim Orton
415-495-7344
Jim Orton
415-495-7344
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