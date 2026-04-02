Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer
Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce.
Cape Coral, FL, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- This is not another consulting firm entering the market. Brexus is entering with a clear mandate: deliver execution, not theory.
Jakus brings a rare blend of Fortune 1000 consulting experience, brokerage leadership, and senior MLS operational expertise. His career spans large-scale business transformation, multi-office brokerage growth, and enterprise-level MLS modernization initiatives. That combination positions Brexus to operate at the intersection of strategy, technology, and real-world execution.
“Brexus was built for this moment,” said Jakus. “The industry is not lacking ideas. It is lacking disciplined execution. Organizations need partners who can align leadership, modernize infrastructure, and deploy solutions that actually drive results.”
Prior to co-founding Brexus, Jakus spent over a decade advising Fortune 1000 companies on operational performance and transformation strategy. He later built and scaled a brokerage organization to more than 130 agents across three offices, while maintaining top producer performance. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Technology & MLS, leading data strategy, platform modernization, and operational alignment initiatives within the MLS environment.
Brexus launches with a focused, integrated model that combines:
Strategic Advisory & Execution across MLSs, associations, brokerages, and PropTech
Executive Search & Leadership Alignment, powered by the Brexus Executive Alignment Index
AI-Driven SaaS and Enterprise Solutions, designed to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and elevate customer experience
Technology Strategy & Data Modernization, including system integration, API strategy, and regionalization support
Brand Development & Market Positioning, aligning messaging, identity, and growth strategy
Artificial intelligence is central to the Brexus platform. The firm is investing heavily in AI-powered systems that drive operational efficiency, predictive insights, and scalable customer experience across the real estate ecosystem.
“AI is no longer optional,” Jakus added. “The organizations that win will be the ones that operationalize it. Not experiment with it. Not talk about it. Deploy it.”
A cornerstone of the Brexus leadership platform is the Brexus Executive Alignment Index, an AI-driven framework designed to elevate executive search and leadership selection across the MLS and real estate ecosystem. The model evaluates candidates across strategic vision, adaptability, communication, integrity, and cultural alignment, ensuring organizations select leaders equipped to navigate transformation.
Brexus will also extend its advisory capabilities into aligned economic and community organizations, including Chambers of Commerce, where technology modernization, data strategy, and leadership alignment are increasingly critical.
The firm’s national footprint is supported by a clear positioning: partner with organizations that are serious about modernization, growth, and long-term relevance.
“We are not here to participate in the industry,” said Jakus. “We are here to help reshape it.”
About Brexus MLS Solutions
Brexus MLS Solutions is a national strategic advisory and technology firm headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida. The company partners with Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and Chambers of Commerce to modernize operations, align leadership, and deploy AI-driven solutions that drive measurable growth. Brexus delivers consulting, executive search, SaaS platforms, and enterprise technology solutions built for execution in a rapidly evolving real estate landscape.
Media Contact
Brexus MLS Solutions
Cape Coral, Florida
info@brexusMLS.com
www.brexusMLS.com
Jakus brings a rare blend of Fortune 1000 consulting experience, brokerage leadership, and senior MLS operational expertise. His career spans large-scale business transformation, multi-office brokerage growth, and enterprise-level MLS modernization initiatives. That combination positions Brexus to operate at the intersection of strategy, technology, and real-world execution.
“Brexus was built for this moment,” said Jakus. “The industry is not lacking ideas. It is lacking disciplined execution. Organizations need partners who can align leadership, modernize infrastructure, and deploy solutions that actually drive results.”
Prior to co-founding Brexus, Jakus spent over a decade advising Fortune 1000 companies on operational performance and transformation strategy. He later built and scaled a brokerage organization to more than 130 agents across three offices, while maintaining top producer performance. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Technology & MLS, leading data strategy, platform modernization, and operational alignment initiatives within the MLS environment.
Brexus launches with a focused, integrated model that combines:
Strategic Advisory & Execution across MLSs, associations, brokerages, and PropTech
Executive Search & Leadership Alignment, powered by the Brexus Executive Alignment Index
AI-Driven SaaS and Enterprise Solutions, designed to automate workflows, enhance decision-making, and elevate customer experience
Technology Strategy & Data Modernization, including system integration, API strategy, and regionalization support
Brand Development & Market Positioning, aligning messaging, identity, and growth strategy
Artificial intelligence is central to the Brexus platform. The firm is investing heavily in AI-powered systems that drive operational efficiency, predictive insights, and scalable customer experience across the real estate ecosystem.
“AI is no longer optional,” Jakus added. “The organizations that win will be the ones that operationalize it. Not experiment with it. Not talk about it. Deploy it.”
A cornerstone of the Brexus leadership platform is the Brexus Executive Alignment Index, an AI-driven framework designed to elevate executive search and leadership selection across the MLS and real estate ecosystem. The model evaluates candidates across strategic vision, adaptability, communication, integrity, and cultural alignment, ensuring organizations select leaders equipped to navigate transformation.
Brexus will also extend its advisory capabilities into aligned economic and community organizations, including Chambers of Commerce, where technology modernization, data strategy, and leadership alignment are increasingly critical.
The firm’s national footprint is supported by a clear positioning: partner with organizations that are serious about modernization, growth, and long-term relevance.
“We are not here to participate in the industry,” said Jakus. “We are here to help reshape it.”
About Brexus MLS Solutions
Brexus MLS Solutions is a national strategic advisory and technology firm headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida. The company partners with Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and Chambers of Commerce to modernize operations, align leadership, and deploy AI-driven solutions that drive measurable growth. Brexus delivers consulting, executive search, SaaS platforms, and enterprise technology solutions built for execution in a rapidly evolving real estate landscape.
Media Contact
Brexus MLS Solutions
Cape Coral, Florida
info@brexusMLS.com
www.brexusMLS.com
Contact
BrexusContact
Jason Jakus
657-477-3803
www.BrexusMLS.com
Jason Jakus
657-477-3803
www.BrexusMLS.com
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