Brexus MLS Solutions Launches Nationally, Appoints Co-Founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer

Brexus MLS Solutions today announced its official launch as a national strategic advisory and technology firm, appointing co-founder Jason Jakus as Chief Executive Officer. Headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida, Brexus is built to serve Multiple Listing Services, REALTOR® Associations, brokerages, PropTech companies, and, where aligned, Chambers of Commerce.