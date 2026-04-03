Eaton’s Fresh Pizza Launches New Mobile Ordering App on Apple App Store and Google Play
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza launches a mobile ordering app on the Apple App Store and Google Play, letting customers browse the menu, schedule pickups, call stores, and earn rewards. The app makes ordering faster, more convenient, and more rewarding.
Fond du Lac, WI, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, a leading take and bake pizza chain in Wisconsin, is excited to announce the launch of its mobile ordering app, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Designed to make ordering faster, more convenient, and more rewarding, the app allows customers to browse the menu, schedule orders in advance, and even place a call directly to place their order.
The Eaton’s Fresh Pizza app makes ordering easy for Wisconsin customers by allowing pickup from any of the brand’s five local locations. With scheduled pickup, customers can order ahead and choose a time that fits their day-whether it’s a quick lunch, a family dinner, or a busy weeknight in the community.
In addition to easy ordering, the app gives customers the flexibility to quickly connect with their preferred Eaton’s Fresh Pizza location over phone to place custom or special orders.
A major highlight of the app is its extensive rewards program, designed to give back to loyal customers. Every order placed through the app can be converted into redeemable points that can be used for future purchases. Customers also receive exclusive offer vouchers, helping them save more while enjoying their favorite pizzas. This reward-driven experience aims to keep customers engaged while making every order more valuable.
“Customers today expect convenience without compromising quality, and that’s exactly what we wanted to deliver with our new app,” said Ben Stephanie, Owner at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza. “Whether you’re ordering ahead, picking up from your nearest location, or earning rewards on every purchase, the app is designed to make your experience with Eaton’s Fresh Pizza faster, easier, and more rewarding. We’re excited to bring this to our customers and continue serving them better.”
The launch of the mobile app reflects Eaton’s Fresh Pizza’s continued commitment to convenience, customer experience, and digital innovation.
The Eaton’s Fresh Pizza app is now available for download on both Apple App Store and Google Play. Customers can start ordering, scheduling pickups, and earning rewards right away.
About Eaton’s Fresh Pizza
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has spent 40+ years bringing people together with fresh take and bake pizzas that taste like home. Proudly serving communities across Fond du Lac, Grafton, West Bend and Sheboygan, the brand focuses on locally sourced ingredients, handcrafted quality, and a strong sense of community. From family dinners and game nights to fundraisers and local events, Eaton’s Fresh Pizza continues to be a go-to destination for convenient, fresh take and bake pizzas and moments that bring people together.
The Eaton’s Fresh Pizza app makes ordering easy for Wisconsin customers by allowing pickup from any of the brand’s five local locations. With scheduled pickup, customers can order ahead and choose a time that fits their day-whether it’s a quick lunch, a family dinner, or a busy weeknight in the community.
In addition to easy ordering, the app gives customers the flexibility to quickly connect with their preferred Eaton’s Fresh Pizza location over phone to place custom or special orders.
A major highlight of the app is its extensive rewards program, designed to give back to loyal customers. Every order placed through the app can be converted into redeemable points that can be used for future purchases. Customers also receive exclusive offer vouchers, helping them save more while enjoying their favorite pizzas. This reward-driven experience aims to keep customers engaged while making every order more valuable.
“Customers today expect convenience without compromising quality, and that’s exactly what we wanted to deliver with our new app,” said Ben Stephanie, Owner at Eaton’s Fresh Pizza. “Whether you’re ordering ahead, picking up from your nearest location, or earning rewards on every purchase, the app is designed to make your experience with Eaton’s Fresh Pizza faster, easier, and more rewarding. We’re excited to bring this to our customers and continue serving them better.”
The launch of the mobile app reflects Eaton’s Fresh Pizza’s continued commitment to convenience, customer experience, and digital innovation.
The Eaton’s Fresh Pizza app is now available for download on both Apple App Store and Google Play. Customers can start ordering, scheduling pickups, and earning rewards right away.
About Eaton’s Fresh Pizza
Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has spent 40+ years bringing people together with fresh take and bake pizzas that taste like home. Proudly serving communities across Fond du Lac, Grafton, West Bend and Sheboygan, the brand focuses on locally sourced ingredients, handcrafted quality, and a strong sense of community. From family dinners and game nights to fundraisers and local events, Eaton’s Fresh Pizza continues to be a go-to destination for convenient, fresh take and bake pizzas and moments that bring people together.
Contact
Eaton's Fresh PizzaContact
David Pickart
+1 920-922-1230
https://eatonsfreshpizzaonline.com/
David Pickart
+1 920-922-1230
https://eatonsfreshpizzaonline.com/
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