Log-hub 6.1 Introduces AI Route Optimization and Expands CO₂ Emissions Analysis
Log-hub has released the Log-hub 6.1 update, introducing AI-powered route optimization for last-mile delivery and expanding CO₂ emissions analysis with multi-leg and handling emissions calculations.
Schindellegi, Switzerland, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- With this update, the Supply Chain Agent now enables users to optimize last-mile delivery routes through natural language input. Instead of manually configuring scenarios, users can describe their delivery requirements, and the agent translates them into automated route structures and calculations. This significantly reduces planning time and allows teams to move directly from high-level questions to operational route optimization. Results are delivered through interactive maps, dashboards, and datasets, supporting fast evaluation and iteration of delivery strategies.
This enhancement reflects a broader shift toward intent-driven supply chain execution. CTO of Log-hub, Alexander Sigmund comments: “With these new features, we continue to simplify how users work with complex supply chain problems. By extending natural language interaction into operational use cases such as route optimization, we enable teams to move from questions to actionable results faster, without relying on time-intensive setup.”
In parallel, Log-hub has enhanced its CO₂ Emissions App to support multi-leg shipment calculations, enabling a more accurate assessment of complex, multimodal transport chains. In addition, the update introduces handling emissions, allowing users to account for CO₂ generated during loading and unloading processes. This provides a more complete view of total transport emissions within a single analysis.
Key improvements are also introduced in tender management withing Freight Matrix+ App. Companies can now compare different freight rates from different providers, making vendor choice easier, while LSPs are introduced to a more efficient tender management process. Additionally, planners can group shipments, allowing the most suitable freight rates to be applied per group.
Additional updates focus on improving transparency in network visualization and analysis. Supply chain mapping improvements introduce grouping map layers, allowing users to visually group facilities and flows, for clearer interpretation of complex logistics networks.
The update also brings new functionalities to their premium applications, Supply Chain Designer and Shipment Flow Optimizer, enabling detailed comparison of multiple scenarios, enhancing product-based network designing and flow optimization in time-space networks.
Available within Log-hub’s Freemium model, users can test these capabilities with up to 20 calculations per month at no cost and explore how Supply Chain Apps enables faster, more operational supply chain decision-making.
This enhancement reflects a broader shift toward intent-driven supply chain execution. CTO of Log-hub, Alexander Sigmund comments: “With these new features, we continue to simplify how users work with complex supply chain problems. By extending natural language interaction into operational use cases such as route optimization, we enable teams to move from questions to actionable results faster, without relying on time-intensive setup.”
In parallel, Log-hub has enhanced its CO₂ Emissions App to support multi-leg shipment calculations, enabling a more accurate assessment of complex, multimodal transport chains. In addition, the update introduces handling emissions, allowing users to account for CO₂ generated during loading and unloading processes. This provides a more complete view of total transport emissions within a single analysis.
Key improvements are also introduced in tender management withing Freight Matrix+ App. Companies can now compare different freight rates from different providers, making vendor choice easier, while LSPs are introduced to a more efficient tender management process. Additionally, planners can group shipments, allowing the most suitable freight rates to be applied per group.
Additional updates focus on improving transparency in network visualization and analysis. Supply chain mapping improvements introduce grouping map layers, allowing users to visually group facilities and flows, for clearer interpretation of complex logistics networks.
The update also brings new functionalities to their premium applications, Supply Chain Designer and Shipment Flow Optimizer, enabling detailed comparison of multiple scenarios, enhancing product-based network designing and flow optimization in time-space networks.
Available within Log-hub’s Freemium model, users can test these capabilities with up to 20 calculations per month at no cost and explore how Supply Chain Apps enables faster, more operational supply chain decision-making.
Contact
Log-hubContact
Milica Malinovic
+381658030898
log-hub.com
Milica Malinovic
+381658030898
log-hub.com
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