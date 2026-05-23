x2y Devs Tools Launches Comprehensive Offline-First Software Ecosystem
Nairobi-based software collective x2y Devs Tools has officially released its integrated suite of zero-trust utilities, including x2y AV Ultimate and the x2y SDK, focusing on user privacy and digital sovereignty.
Nairobi, Kenya, May 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- x2y Devs Tools, a professional software collective specializing in high-performance desktop and mobile solutions, has announced the official rollout of its integrated "Offline-First" software ecosystem. Built on a Zero-Trust architecture, the suite provides a powerful alternative to cloud-dependent utilities, prioritizing speed, security, and total digital sovereignty.
As data privacy becomes a global priority, the organization is addressing the market gap for professional software that operates entirely without a cloud connection. The newly unified ecosystem includes the x2y AV Ultimate security suite, x2y Authenticator, and SiteDirective for technical SEO diagnostics. Additionally, the launch of the x2y SDK provides developers with robust APIs for infrastructure monitoring and issue prediction.
"We believe in building software that empowers the individual," said Moses Gitiriku, CEO and Founder. "By engineering digital sovereignty via offline-first tools, we provide reliable, professional solutions that work in the real world without compromising user data."
The x2y Devs Tools suite is available now on verified platforms including the Microsoft Store, GitHub and more. For more information, visit https://x2ydevs.xyz.
As data privacy becomes a global priority, the organization is addressing the market gap for professional software that operates entirely without a cloud connection. The newly unified ecosystem includes the x2y AV Ultimate security suite, x2y Authenticator, and SiteDirective for technical SEO diagnostics. Additionally, the launch of the x2y SDK provides developers with robust APIs for infrastructure monitoring and issue prediction.
"We believe in building software that empowers the individual," said Moses Gitiriku, CEO and Founder. "By engineering digital sovereignty via offline-first tools, we provide reliable, professional solutions that work in the real world without compromising user data."
The x2y Devs Tools suite is available now on verified platforms including the Microsoft Store, GitHub and more. For more information, visit https://x2ydevs.xyz.
Contact
x2y Devs ToolsContact
Moses Gitiriku
0782854786
x2ydevs.xyz
Moses Gitiriku
0782854786
x2ydevs.xyz
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