Lisa Mirabile's New Poetry Book, "The Edge: A Poetry Collection," is a Soul-Stirring Look at the Depths of the Author’s Soul Through Her Evocative Poetry
Staten Island, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Mirabile, MPS LCAT LPAT, a licensed creative arts therapist who received her master’s degree from The School of the Visual Arts and her undergraduate degree from Marist College, has released her new poetry book, "The Edge: A Poetry Collection", a deeply personal collection of introspective poetry that projects the author’s many lived experiences.
“The Edge” contains the author’s innermost emotions and promotes survival, healing, and the power of self-expression to all readers. Told with brutal honesty and lyrical intensity, this powerful poetic testimony is more than a ladder — it is a ladder for anyone who has been to their lowest points and needs a way out.
"I have been writing poems all my life to help heal through all the pain," said Lisa Mirabile, MPS LCAT LPAT. “Poetry helps me heal because it gives me a voice to share what I have suffered through with the hope that my words will comfort others by finding solace, empowerment, peace and understanding through the human connectedness of words and language, art and expression.”
As a life-long poetry writer, the quintessential essence of Lisa’s poetry parallels her life mission to help others to heal through universal connection, empathy, and humanity. These poems will challenge readers to look into their own lives to guide their own lives through their hardest times.
About the Author
Lisa Mirabile, MPS LCAT LPAT is a licensed creative arts therapist. She received her master’s degree from The School of Visual Arts and her undergraduate degree from Marist College. Through her art therapy practice, she supports others to express their authentic self through the artistic process. She is an artist, a poet, a writer, and a Peace Corps volunteer who served in Burkina Faso. "The Edge: A Poetry Collection" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"The Edge: A Poetry Collection" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
“The Edge” contains the author’s innermost emotions and promotes survival, healing, and the power of self-expression to all readers. Told with brutal honesty and lyrical intensity, this powerful poetic testimony is more than a ladder — it is a ladder for anyone who has been to their lowest points and needs a way out.
"I have been writing poems all my life to help heal through all the pain," said Lisa Mirabile, MPS LCAT LPAT. “Poetry helps me heal because it gives me a voice to share what I have suffered through with the hope that my words will comfort others by finding solace, empowerment, peace and understanding through the human connectedness of words and language, art and expression.”
As a life-long poetry writer, the quintessential essence of Lisa’s poetry parallels her life mission to help others to heal through universal connection, empathy, and humanity. These poems will challenge readers to look into their own lives to guide their own lives through their hardest times.
About the Author
Lisa Mirabile, MPS LCAT LPAT is a licensed creative arts therapist. She received her master’s degree from The School of Visual Arts and her undergraduate degree from Marist College. Through her art therapy practice, she supports others to express their authentic self through the artistic process. She is an artist, a poet, a writer, and a Peace Corps volunteer who served in Burkina Faso. "The Edge: A Poetry Collection" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"The Edge: A Poetry Collection" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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