M Chowdhury's New Political Romance Book, "The Dream of My Life," is a Deep Dive Into the Current State of Affairs and How to Craft a Path Forward
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA), an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, and advocate for human rights, has released his new current affairs book, "The Dream of My Life", a deeply heartfelt novel that promotes practical ideas to bridge gaps within the global community and seek enduring peace and happiness worldwide. A love story at its core, “The Dream of My Life” follows an interfaith young couple—one Muslim, the other Christian—as their mutual faith and inspirational commitment to peace and love for one another was transformed into the global public sphere.
The divine vision shows humanity’s ability to exist in tranquility and equality. In this book, the author explores methods to promote peace and unity in today’s interconnected digital era, when the pursuit of peace is waning. War and violence have obscured the modern world, making coexistence dangerous. Human rights, democracy, healthcare, and freedom of speech face significant global challenges. Religion plays a crucial role in these issues.
"Armed conflict brings immense suffering to humanity. It leads to the tragic loss of countless lives and serious violations of human rights. Many industries, homes, and lives are destroyed, forcing millions—including vulnerable groups like women, the elderly, and children—to leave their homes. Justice, law, and order often become distant memories, and with them, peace, happiness, and harmony vanish from our communities and countries," said M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA).
“The Dream of My Life” has received praise from notable political figures. “The novel weaves elements of Bangladeshi culture together with an American experience to provide a window into the experiences of a man living in a foreign land,” said former U.S. Representative Michael M. Honda. “Shams’ dedication to public service and passion and cultural exchange clearly guides his story telling in this work.”
“It is a time when the world (or at least the Internet-aware world) seems to be coming apart. It is in this environment that Shams Chowdhury has written a romantic novel that focuses the mind on overcoming cultural, religious, and historical differences, said former U.S. Representative Robert Carr. “If romance novels are not your ‘thing’ (they aren’t mine), take that part with a grain of salt and read on. You’ll be surprised at the kernels of helpful insight that are worth the journey.”
“Oddly, religion has often been the source of conflict, even war,” said former U.S. Representative Don Bonker. “Today it’s terrorism. While most faiths profess to espouse peace and harmony, the reality is often something else. In today’s diverse global community, reconciling religious, cultural and political differences can prove daunting, especially in the social media era. That is why Shams Chowdhury’s new book, ‘The Dream of My Life,’ is timely and inspirational.”
About the Author
M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA) was born in Bangladesh in 1966. He retired as a brigadier general from the Bangladesh Army in 2019 after a notable military career, with deployments to Bosnia, Croatia, and Liberia under the auspices of the United Nations. He served as a senior diplomat at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C., and holds a double master’s degree, including an MBA from George Washington University. His research spans healthcare, economics, security, and modern theories. His previously published books are “The Truth and Justice” and “Remaking the Wealth of Nations.” "The Dream of My Life" is his third published book.
Purchase Information
"The Dream of My Life" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
The divine vision shows humanity’s ability to exist in tranquility and equality. In this book, the author explores methods to promote peace and unity in today’s interconnected digital era, when the pursuit of peace is waning. War and violence have obscured the modern world, making coexistence dangerous. Human rights, democracy, healthcare, and freedom of speech face significant global challenges. Religion plays a crucial role in these issues.
"Armed conflict brings immense suffering to humanity. It leads to the tragic loss of countless lives and serious violations of human rights. Many industries, homes, and lives are destroyed, forcing millions—including vulnerable groups like women, the elderly, and children—to leave their homes. Justice, law, and order often become distant memories, and with them, peace, happiness, and harmony vanish from our communities and countries," said M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA).
“The Dream of My Life” has received praise from notable political figures. “The novel weaves elements of Bangladeshi culture together with an American experience to provide a window into the experiences of a man living in a foreign land,” said former U.S. Representative Michael M. Honda. “Shams’ dedication to public service and passion and cultural exchange clearly guides his story telling in this work.”
“It is a time when the world (or at least the Internet-aware world) seems to be coming apart. It is in this environment that Shams Chowdhury has written a romantic novel that focuses the mind on overcoming cultural, religious, and historical differences, said former U.S. Representative Robert Carr. “If romance novels are not your ‘thing’ (they aren’t mine), take that part with a grain of salt and read on. You’ll be surprised at the kernels of helpful insight that are worth the journey.”
“Oddly, religion has often been the source of conflict, even war,” said former U.S. Representative Don Bonker. “Today it’s terrorism. While most faiths profess to espouse peace and harmony, the reality is often something else. In today’s diverse global community, reconciling religious, cultural and political differences can prove daunting, especially in the social media era. That is why Shams Chowdhury’s new book, ‘The Dream of My Life,’ is timely and inspirational.”
About the Author
M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA) was born in Bangladesh in 1966. He retired as a brigadier general from the Bangladesh Army in 2019 after a notable military career, with deployments to Bosnia, Croatia, and Liberia under the auspices of the United Nations. He served as a senior diplomat at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C., and holds a double master’s degree, including an MBA from George Washington University. His research spans healthcare, economics, security, and modern theories. His previously published books are “The Truth and Justice” and “Remaking the Wealth of Nations.” "The Dream of My Life" is his third published book.
Purchase Information
"The Dream of My Life" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Categories