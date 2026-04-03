Lisa Marie Johnson's New Children’s Book, "Rumble's Happy Wiggle," Follows an Energetic Rottweiler Who Learns the Best Way to Approach Making New Friends
Edmond, OK, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Marie Johnson has released her new children’s book, "Rumble's Happy Wiggle", is a charming story of a kind-hearted rottweiler who longs to make new friends but must learn how to do so without scaring them first.
In “Rumble’s Happy Wiggle”, young readers are introduced to Rumble, a curious rottweiler who, through his adventures, learns that making friends means learning about one another. Rumble’s rambunctious ways sometimes get him into trouble, but with his big heart, he is sure to win anyone over in the end.
Johnson begins her tale, "Rumble is a Rottweiler. Rumble’s curiosity is always getting him in trouble. Rumble likes to get in the trash cans. Rumble sometimes drinks from the toilet.”
Perfect for readers aged three through twelve, “Rumble’s Happy Wiggle” is dedicated to the author's dog, the real life Rumble, who helped to teach his family how to love deeper than they ever thought possible. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Johnsons’s tale to life, “Rumble’s Happy Wiggle” is a must read for dog lovers everywhere, promising to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Purchase Information
"Rumble's Happy Wiggle" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In “Rumble’s Happy Wiggle”, young readers are introduced to Rumble, a curious rottweiler who, through his adventures, learns that making friends means learning about one another. Rumble’s rambunctious ways sometimes get him into trouble, but with his big heart, he is sure to win anyone over in the end.
Johnson begins her tale, "Rumble is a Rottweiler. Rumble’s curiosity is always getting him in trouble. Rumble likes to get in the trash cans. Rumble sometimes drinks from the toilet.”
Perfect for readers aged three through twelve, “Rumble’s Happy Wiggle” is dedicated to the author's dog, the real life Rumble, who helped to teach his family how to love deeper than they ever thought possible. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Johnsons’s tale to life, “Rumble’s Happy Wiggle” is a must read for dog lovers everywhere, promising to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Purchase Information
"Rumble's Happy Wiggle" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
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Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
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cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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