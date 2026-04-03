Matt Constantino's New Spiritual Book, "Gratitude, Strength & Opportunity: Living for TODAY," is an Interactive Guide That Will Take Readers on a Reflective Journey
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Matt Constantino, who holds an undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University and an MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, has released his new introspective book, "Gratitude, Strength & Opportunity: Living for TODAY", a daily, interactive guide for readers to follow to promote gratitude, strength, and opportunity in their lives.
"Gratitude, Strength & Opportunity: Living for TODAY" is a thought-provoking and interactive work with the potential to fundamentally change lives. Author Matt Constantino offers a simple yet profound catalyst for daily reflection, affirmation, and action that is accessible for readers of any age and from every walk of life.
With a laser-sharp gift for self-examination, he not only demonstrates the system of daily insights that he and his close-knit yet diverse “tribe” of confidants use to navigate and better their own lives, but also shares a year of searingly unvarnished daily reflections that are deeply powerful in their absolute honesty. Through the author’s fearless example, readers who adopt his method can achieve the introspective clarity essential for progress in every facet of their lives.
"Whether you are 15 or 95 or any age in between, I believe there is something here for you. As I reflect on my life, I know how fortunate I have been and how grateful I am now. However, this gratitude did not come early or automatically—it is the result of an eventful and tumultuous journey," said Matt Constantino.
About the Author
Matt Constantino is a graduate from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, where he learned to be a critical thinker and to question everything. After his undergraduate education, Matt got work at a prestigious financial services company and earned an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. "Gratitude, Strength & Opportunity: Living for TODAY" is his first published book.
Purchase Information
"Gratitude, Strength & Opportunity: Living for TODAY" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
"Gratitude, Strength & Opportunity: Living for TODAY" is a thought-provoking and interactive work with the potential to fundamentally change lives. Author Matt Constantino offers a simple yet profound catalyst for daily reflection, affirmation, and action that is accessible for readers of any age and from every walk of life.
With a laser-sharp gift for self-examination, he not only demonstrates the system of daily insights that he and his close-knit yet diverse “tribe” of confidants use to navigate and better their own lives, but also shares a year of searingly unvarnished daily reflections that are deeply powerful in their absolute honesty. Through the author’s fearless example, readers who adopt his method can achieve the introspective clarity essential for progress in every facet of their lives.
"Whether you are 15 or 95 or any age in between, I believe there is something here for you. As I reflect on my life, I know how fortunate I have been and how grateful I am now. However, this gratitude did not come early or automatically—it is the result of an eventful and tumultuous journey," said Matt Constantino.
About the Author
Matt Constantino is a graduate from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, where he learned to be a critical thinker and to question everything. After his undergraduate education, Matt got work at a prestigious financial services company and earned an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. "Gratitude, Strength & Opportunity: Living for TODAY" is his first published book.
Purchase Information
"Gratitude, Strength & Opportunity: Living for TODAY" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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