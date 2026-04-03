Juvonda Jones's New Children’s Book, "Where is God?" is a Charming and Faith-Based Story about a Young Boy Living in the Irish Countryside Searching for God
Sebring, FL, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Juvonda Jones, who also illustrated this book, has released her new children’s book, "Where is God?", a delightful children’s story about a curious young boy’s life in the Irish countryside.
Little Dugan Jaymes lives in the Irish countryside with his parents, Pascal and Caryn. Dugan is on a journey, searching for God in his slice of the world. Will he find God? This book is perfect to read to children, grandchildren, or anyone else who is young at heart.
"I wrote and illustrated this book and let my family read it. My daughter said, ‘Mom this is really good, you need to publish it.’ She also loved the fact that the illustrations are real and not AI generated," said Juvonda Jones.
About the Author
Juvonda Jones was born in Danville, Kentucky, in 1956. She grew up in Seymour, Indiana, also known as the home of John Cougar Mellencamp. Now, she is retired and lives in Florida with her husband, Ed. Her lineage on both her grandparents’ sides of the family is Irish and Scottish, with some Cherokee from her great grandfather. "Where is God?" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"Where is God?" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Little Dugan Jaymes lives in the Irish countryside with his parents, Pascal and Caryn. Dugan is on a journey, searching for God in his slice of the world. Will he find God? This book is perfect to read to children, grandchildren, or anyone else who is young at heart.
"I wrote and illustrated this book and let my family read it. My daughter said, ‘Mom this is really good, you need to publish it.’ She also loved the fact that the illustrations are real and not AI generated," said Juvonda Jones.
About the Author
Juvonda Jones was born in Danville, Kentucky, in 1956. She grew up in Seymour, Indiana, also known as the home of John Cougar Mellencamp. Now, she is retired and lives in Florida with her husband, Ed. Her lineage on both her grandparents’ sides of the family is Irish and Scottish, with some Cherokee from her great grandfather. "Where is God?" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"Where is God?" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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