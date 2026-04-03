Megan Naso's New Fantasy Book, "The Prophecy of the Mind Reader," Follows a Magical Teenage Boy Who Unlocks the Secrets of His Powers and His Father’s Past
Staten Island, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Megan Naso, a graduate of Wagner College and the College of Staten Island, has released her new fantasy book, "The Prophecy of the Mind Reader", a captivating story about a teenage boy with magical powers, who is beginning high school at a magical school and unravels the mysteries of his family’s past and the hierarchical chain of powers that his father disbanded in the land of Sadora.
The chain of powers has established the hierarchy of the creatures of Sadora for centuries, claiming Sorcerers as the most powerful creature and Mind Readers the least. Years ago, Mind Reader Advisor to the Kind, William Osan, made the historical proposal to end the Chain’s influence on the kingdom.
Nine years after his mysterious death, William’s family continues to be haunted by his groundbreaking actions. His son Jimmy is still awoken in the middle of the night from his mother’s deadly screams from her nightmares. Aunt Adella is very secretive and doesn’t answer any of his questions about his family and their past. Now that fourteen-year-old Jimmy is beginning high school at Zyfred Academy of Diverse Magic, he plans on leaving the ghosts and mysteries behind. But Jimmy isn’t that fortunate.
Suddenly, Jimmy possesses magic that no Mind Reader has. He learns there may have been much more to what his father had advocated for than he thought. With the help of his Sorcerer, Goblin, Mind Reader, and Fairy friends, Jimmy discovers secrets of the past, not only about his father, but also secrets about himself.
"The bus stop was a large green pole with Zyfred’s symbol, a golden ‘Z,’ on the top. I only had to wait a couple minutes before a screeching sound cut the air as the bus came to a stop and jolted back and forth right in front of us. The bus was a deep emerald green with the same ‘Z’ painted on the side and along the rim of the square windows. It was four levels high, and I peered through the long windows at the empty light-blue interior of the bus. As the double doors opened, I saw a Goblin sitting in the driver’s seat. I could tell he was a Goblin because of the green bumpiness of his skin, large pointy ears, and his coal-black eyes. He wore a dark-blue bus driver hat and white shirt with blue pants. His head was square and completely bald," said Megan Naso at the end of Chapter One of “The Prophecy of the Mind Reader.”
About the Author
Megan Naso was born and raised in Staten Island, New York, and is a graduate of Wagner College and the College of Staten Island. Both of her degrees are in English literature, and she has always loved to read and write since she was a little girl. Megan is currently a high school teacher, teaching English and writing. "The Prophecy of the Mind Reader" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"The Prophecy of the Mind Reader" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
The chain of powers has established the hierarchy of the creatures of Sadora for centuries, claiming Sorcerers as the most powerful creature and Mind Readers the least. Years ago, Mind Reader Advisor to the Kind, William Osan, made the historical proposal to end the Chain’s influence on the kingdom.
Nine years after his mysterious death, William’s family continues to be haunted by his groundbreaking actions. His son Jimmy is still awoken in the middle of the night from his mother’s deadly screams from her nightmares. Aunt Adella is very secretive and doesn’t answer any of his questions about his family and their past. Now that fourteen-year-old Jimmy is beginning high school at Zyfred Academy of Diverse Magic, he plans on leaving the ghosts and mysteries behind. But Jimmy isn’t that fortunate.
Suddenly, Jimmy possesses magic that no Mind Reader has. He learns there may have been much more to what his father had advocated for than he thought. With the help of his Sorcerer, Goblin, Mind Reader, and Fairy friends, Jimmy discovers secrets of the past, not only about his father, but also secrets about himself.
"The bus stop was a large green pole with Zyfred’s symbol, a golden ‘Z,’ on the top. I only had to wait a couple minutes before a screeching sound cut the air as the bus came to a stop and jolted back and forth right in front of us. The bus was a deep emerald green with the same ‘Z’ painted on the side and along the rim of the square windows. It was four levels high, and I peered through the long windows at the empty light-blue interior of the bus. As the double doors opened, I saw a Goblin sitting in the driver’s seat. I could tell he was a Goblin because of the green bumpiness of his skin, large pointy ears, and his coal-black eyes. He wore a dark-blue bus driver hat and white shirt with blue pants. His head was square and completely bald," said Megan Naso at the end of Chapter One of “The Prophecy of the Mind Reader.”
About the Author
Megan Naso was born and raised in Staten Island, New York, and is a graduate of Wagner College and the College of Staten Island. Both of her degrees are in English literature, and she has always loved to read and write since she was a little girl. Megan is currently a high school teacher, teaching English and writing. "The Prophecy of the Mind Reader" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"The Prophecy of the Mind Reader" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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