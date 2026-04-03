Lily Grace's New Historical Children’s Book, "The Short Story Of Mary Rowlandson," Recounts the True Story of Mary Rowlandson’s Capture by Native Americans in 1676
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lily Grace, a teenage author from Oklahoma, has released her new historical children’s book, "The Short Story of Mary Rowlandson", a captivating true story that chronicles the journey of Mary Rowlandson who, after a raid on her family’s home, was held captive by Native Americans for eleven weeks in the late 17th century.
"The Short Story of Mary Rowlandson" is written for readers ages four through twelve that explores the story of Mary Rowlandson, a colonial American woman who was captured by Native Americans in 1676 and held captive for eleven weeks. Despite the dire conditions she faced, Mary refused to lose her courage and her hope, holding on the the faith that she would soon be rescued.
Lily Grace begins her tale, "There was a lovely lady named Mary. Indians raided her home, and it was scary.
“The Indians wounded Mary and her baby with their aims. Mary Rowlandson’s house went up in flames.
“The strangers took her away; through the woods, she had to stay, Wondering if she would be able to leave someday.
“Her dear child faded, quiet and still, Yet Mary held on to God’s will.”
With gentle rhyme and powerful imagery, "The Short Story of Mary Rowlandson" introduces children to an inspiring moment in history and the strength found in unwavering belief, making this a perfect read for those who enjoy true stories of resilience and the power of prayer.
About the Author
Lily Grace is a teenage author from Oklahoma with a passion for storytelling. When she’s not writing, she enjoys being outside, riding horses, and spending summers on the lake. She is actively involved in her church community and loves traveling to new places, always looking for inspiration for her next story.
Purchase Information
"The Short Story of Mary Rowlandson" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
"The Short Story of Mary Rowlandson" is written for readers ages four through twelve that explores the story of Mary Rowlandson, a colonial American woman who was captured by Native Americans in 1676 and held captive for eleven weeks. Despite the dire conditions she faced, Mary refused to lose her courage and her hope, holding on the the faith that she would soon be rescued.
Lily Grace begins her tale, "There was a lovely lady named Mary. Indians raided her home, and it was scary.
“The Indians wounded Mary and her baby with their aims. Mary Rowlandson’s house went up in flames.
“The strangers took her away; through the woods, she had to stay, Wondering if she would be able to leave someday.
“Her dear child faded, quiet and still, Yet Mary held on to God’s will.”
With gentle rhyme and powerful imagery, "The Short Story of Mary Rowlandson" introduces children to an inspiring moment in history and the strength found in unwavering belief, making this a perfect read for those who enjoy true stories of resilience and the power of prayer.
About the Author
Lily Grace is a teenage author from Oklahoma with a passion for storytelling. When she’s not writing, she enjoys being outside, riding horses, and spending summers on the lake. She is actively involved in her church community and loves traveling to new places, always looking for inspiration for her next story.
Purchase Information
"The Short Story of Mary Rowlandson" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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