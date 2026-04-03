Lauren Magruder's New Business Guide, "Real Estate Rookie to Rockstar," Offers Practical Tips to Help New Real Estate Agents Navigate Their First Year of Their Career
Edmond, OK, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Magruder has released her new book, "Real Estate Rookie to Rockstar: The Ultimate Guide to Dominating Your First Year as a Realtor", an enlightening guide that offers readers practical advice and strategies to help new real estate agents succeed in their first year.
In "Real Estate Rookie to Rockstar: The Ultimate Guide to Dominating Your First Year as a Realtor", author Lauren Magruder draws on her experiences as a former “Rookie of the Year” at the brokerage she started with to provide tips on a wide range of topics, including lead generation, time management, goal setting, prospecting, and networking that have proven successful in her own start. Magruder stresses the importance of building a strong personal brand and developing a deep understanding of the local real estate market.
"To stand out among competition in the industry, agents must provide exceptional service to their clients while keeping up with industry trends and developments. Marketing strategies must be effective, emphasizing the benefits of the services provided while showcasing an agent’s strengths and leveraging referral networks that drive business,” writes Magruder. “The ability to communicate clearly and accurately, manage finances, stay organized, and build fruitful relationships is critical.
“With the proper dedication to professional development, ongo- ing networking, and effective communication, a career in real estate can be rewarding and fulfilling. Building a career in the industry involves taking consistent actions that ensure ongoing growth and success.
“This guide aims to provide the tips, tricks, and tools needed to help individuals achieve growth and success in the real estate indus- try. Mastery of the topics and dedication to improving professional relationships can boost the confidence of the real estate agent and help increase the client base to those willing to provide top-notch services in the industry."
“Real Estate Rookie to Rock Star” also includes helpful tips on how to build a successful team, how to negotiate effectively, and how to navigate challenging situations with clients. With a clear and concise writing style, “Real Estate Rookie to Rock Star” is an excellent resource for anyone starting out in the real estate industry who wants to achieve long-term success.
About the Author
Lauren Magruder is a resilient single mother who was faced with the challenge of finding a new career path after being laid off during the Covid pandemic. With determination and passion, she made the leap into the world of real estate. Through hard work and a constant thirst for knowledge, Lauren quickly rose to success and earned the prestigious “Rookie of the Year” award at her local brokerage. She is now passionate about sharing everything she has learned with other real estate rookies who are just starting out on their own journey.
Purchase Information
"Real Estate Rookie to Rockstar: The Ultimate Guide to Dominating Your First Year as a Realtor" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In "Real Estate Rookie to Rockstar: The Ultimate Guide to Dominating Your First Year as a Realtor", author Lauren Magruder draws on her experiences as a former “Rookie of the Year” at the brokerage she started with to provide tips on a wide range of topics, including lead generation, time management, goal setting, prospecting, and networking that have proven successful in her own start. Magruder stresses the importance of building a strong personal brand and developing a deep understanding of the local real estate market.
"To stand out among competition in the industry, agents must provide exceptional service to their clients while keeping up with industry trends and developments. Marketing strategies must be effective, emphasizing the benefits of the services provided while showcasing an agent’s strengths and leveraging referral networks that drive business,” writes Magruder. “The ability to communicate clearly and accurately, manage finances, stay organized, and build fruitful relationships is critical.
“With the proper dedication to professional development, ongo- ing networking, and effective communication, a career in real estate can be rewarding and fulfilling. Building a career in the industry involves taking consistent actions that ensure ongoing growth and success.
“This guide aims to provide the tips, tricks, and tools needed to help individuals achieve growth and success in the real estate indus- try. Mastery of the topics and dedication to improving professional relationships can boost the confidence of the real estate agent and help increase the client base to those willing to provide top-notch services in the industry."
“Real Estate Rookie to Rock Star” also includes helpful tips on how to build a successful team, how to negotiate effectively, and how to navigate challenging situations with clients. With a clear and concise writing style, “Real Estate Rookie to Rock Star” is an excellent resource for anyone starting out in the real estate industry who wants to achieve long-term success.
About the Author
Lauren Magruder is a resilient single mother who was faced with the challenge of finding a new career path after being laid off during the Covid pandemic. With determination and passion, she made the leap into the world of real estate. Through hard work and a constant thirst for knowledge, Lauren quickly rose to success and earned the prestigious “Rookie of the Year” award at her local brokerage. She is now passionate about sharing everything she has learned with other real estate rookies who are just starting out on their own journey.
Purchase Information
"Real Estate Rookie to Rockstar: The Ultimate Guide to Dominating Your First Year as a Realtor" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Categories