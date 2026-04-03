Christina C.'s New Romance Book, "You Are My," is a Heartfelt and Passionate Portrait of Two People Who Overcome the Odds to Find Love Through Tragedy
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christina C. has released her new romance book, "You Are My", an intimate story about two people from very different backgrounds falling in love through tragedy that is sure to invigorate all readers.
Sean is a handsome undercover cop. Meya is a powerful CEO with no interest in love. After an attempted attack on Meya’s life, Sean becomes consumed with protecting her, all while resisting falling in love with her. Meya finds herself drawn to Sean’s mysterious and dangerous persona. Meanwhile, Meya becomes desperate for the truth, putting herself in more danger, fueling the anger in Sean.
When love is put to the test, can strength and courage be enough to survive outside forces trying to tear them apart?
"While Meya laid in bed shocked and confused over Seans actions he stood waiting for the elevator and couldn’t believe he kissed her while she slept. He ran his hands through his hair and said what were you thinking you idiot. She is a victim; you can’t get involved with her. Besides she would never be with someone like you anyway. Wait, what am I saying?" said Christina C. at the end of the first chapter of “You Are My.”
About the Author
Christina C. started writing her first novel when she was nineteen years old. She published her first book, the first of a trilogy, “Him,” in 2020. The second part, “Her,” was published in 2021, and the final installment of the trilogy, “Us,” in 2022. "You Are My" is her fourth published book.
Purchase Information
"You Are My" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Sean is a handsome undercover cop. Meya is a powerful CEO with no interest in love. After an attempted attack on Meya’s life, Sean becomes consumed with protecting her, all while resisting falling in love with her. Meya finds herself drawn to Sean’s mysterious and dangerous persona. Meanwhile, Meya becomes desperate for the truth, putting herself in more danger, fueling the anger in Sean.
When love is put to the test, can strength and courage be enough to survive outside forces trying to tear them apart?
"While Meya laid in bed shocked and confused over Seans actions he stood waiting for the elevator and couldn’t believe he kissed her while she slept. He ran his hands through his hair and said what were you thinking you idiot. She is a victim; you can’t get involved with her. Besides she would never be with someone like you anyway. Wait, what am I saying?" said Christina C. at the end of the first chapter of “You Are My.”
About the Author
Christina C. started writing her first novel when she was nineteen years old. She published her first book, the first of a trilogy, “Him,” in 2020. The second part, “Her,” was published in 2021, and the final installment of the trilogy, “Us,” in 2022. "You Are My" is her fourth published book.
Purchase Information
"You Are My" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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