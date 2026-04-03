Christina C.'s New Romance Book, "Her," is the Thrilling Second Installment of a Trilogy About an American Writer and a South Korean Actor’s Love in the Face of Danger
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christina C. has released her new romance book, "Her," a suspenseful romantic thriller that continues Nadia and Jihun’s love story after complications put both their lives in danger.
After losing Jihun and finding out that Jia has gone missing, Nadia puts herself in danger and becomes a pawn in a dangerous game controlled by Sang-chul. Will she have the strength and courage while being tormented by this man to save the ones she loves?
"Treat everyone with respect, especially those who are different from yourself. Live life happily, and try to make others happy too. And lastly, always try and laugh. Especially at yourself," said Christina C.
About the Author
Christina C. is a first-time author. Her three-book series has taken over two decades to finish. This trilogy took so long to complete because life happened: marriage, children, work, and responsibilities, all which she placed ahead of her dream of being a writer. Her inspiration for her story is what she calls her best-kept secret. "Her" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"Her" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
After losing Jihun and finding out that Jia has gone missing, Nadia puts herself in danger and becomes a pawn in a dangerous game controlled by Sang-chul. Will she have the strength and courage while being tormented by this man to save the ones she loves?
"Treat everyone with respect, especially those who are different from yourself. Live life happily, and try to make others happy too. And lastly, always try and laugh. Especially at yourself," said Christina C.
About the Author
Christina C. is a first-time author. Her three-book series has taken over two decades to finish. This trilogy took so long to complete because life happened: marriage, children, work, and responsibilities, all which she placed ahead of her dream of being a writer. Her inspiration for her story is what she calls her best-kept secret. "Her" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"Her" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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