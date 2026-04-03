Christina C.'s New Romance Book, "Him," is a Passionate Story of the Dangerous Love Between a Successful American Writer and a Womanizing South Korean Actor
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christina C. has released her new romance book, "Him", a captivating love story between a successful American author, Nadia, and a womanizing South Korean actor, Jihun, whose love is put to the test in dangerous and unexpected ways.
Nadia’s dreams were finally coming true. She was now a successful author. During her trip to South Korea, she meets Jihun, a South Korean actor with a reputation for his womanizing ways. Her life is thrown into a passionate but dangerous love affair. Her life becomes tangled up in lies, love, agony, and despair. Will their love for one another be enough to survive the outside forces trying to tear them apart?
"Nadia had always been a dreamer. She didn’t dream of fortune and fame. Her dream was to become a writer. That all changed once she graduated high school, and entered into college. At the young age of eighteen she became pregnant. Her longtime boyfriend Todd was thrilled and begged her to have the child and become his wife. He vowed to always take care of them. Soon after Nadia dropped out of college, married Todd and became a fulltime mother and wife. Through the years she felt blessed to have such a wonderful family, but she still regretted not finishing college and following her dream," said Christina C. in the opening of her first novel, “Him.”
About the Author
Christina C. is a first-time author. Her three-book series has taken over two decades to finish. This trilogy took so long to complete because life happened: marriage, children, work, and responsibilities, all which she placed ahead of her dream of being a writer. Her inspiration for her story is what she calls her best-kept secret. "Her" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"Him" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Nadia’s dreams were finally coming true. She was now a successful author. During her trip to South Korea, she meets Jihun, a South Korean actor with a reputation for his womanizing ways. Her life is thrown into a passionate but dangerous love affair. Her life becomes tangled up in lies, love, agony, and despair. Will their love for one another be enough to survive the outside forces trying to tear them apart?
"Nadia had always been a dreamer. She didn’t dream of fortune and fame. Her dream was to become a writer. That all changed once she graduated high school, and entered into college. At the young age of eighteen she became pregnant. Her longtime boyfriend Todd was thrilled and begged her to have the child and become his wife. He vowed to always take care of them. Soon after Nadia dropped out of college, married Todd and became a fulltime mother and wife. Through the years she felt blessed to have such a wonderful family, but she still regretted not finishing college and following her dream," said Christina C. in the opening of her first novel, “Him.”
About the Author
Christina C. is a first-time author. Her three-book series has taken over two decades to finish. This trilogy took so long to complete because life happened: marriage, children, work, and responsibilities, all which she placed ahead of her dream of being a writer. Her inspiration for her story is what she calls her best-kept secret. "Her" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"Him" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Categories