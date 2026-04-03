Christina C.'s New Romance Book, "Us," is the Gripping Final Installment of the Trilogy Following the Tumultuous Love Between an American Author and a South Korean Actor
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christina C. has released her new romance book, "Us", a thrilling finale to Nadia and Jihun’s love story, following in the aftermath of the previous book’s shocking revelations.
Desperate for the truth behind Sang-chul’s obsession for revenge, Nadia begins to investigate secrets from the past. Jihun’s love is put to the test when Nadia becomes so consumed with Sang-chul, and her destructive behavior puts her in another dangerous situation.
When Nadia and Sang-chul finally come together to reveal their shared revelations, will the hate that once consumed them both suddenly change? Or will things turn deadly?
"A flash of light followed by an explosive noise in my head jolted me awake and left me gasping for air. I was having trouble seeing, and my ears felt like they were plugged. I had a stabbing pain in my side, and my head was throbbing. All I smelled was rubber, and I had a sour taste in my mouth. I was confused and scared, and I couldn’t stop shaking. ‘Nadia!’ Jihun shouted. He sat down and wrapped his arms around me," said Christina C. in the opening of the third installment of her trilogy, “Us.”
About the Author
Christina C. is a first-time author. Her three-book series has taken over two decades to finish. This trilogy took so long to complete because life happened: marriage, children, work, and responsibilities, all which she placed ahead of her dream of being a writer. Her inspiration for her story is what she calls her best-kept secret. "Her" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"Us" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Desperate for the truth behind Sang-chul’s obsession for revenge, Nadia begins to investigate secrets from the past. Jihun’s love is put to the test when Nadia becomes so consumed with Sang-chul, and her destructive behavior puts her in another dangerous situation.
When Nadia and Sang-chul finally come together to reveal their shared revelations, will the hate that once consumed them both suddenly change? Or will things turn deadly?
"A flash of light followed by an explosive noise in my head jolted me awake and left me gasping for air. I was having trouble seeing, and my ears felt like they were plugged. I had a stabbing pain in my side, and my head was throbbing. All I smelled was rubber, and I had a sour taste in my mouth. I was confused and scared, and I couldn’t stop shaking. ‘Nadia!’ Jihun shouted. He sat down and wrapped his arms around me," said Christina C. in the opening of the third installment of her trilogy, “Us.”
About the Author
Christina C. is a first-time author. Her three-book series has taken over two decades to finish. This trilogy took so long to complete because life happened: marriage, children, work, and responsibilities, all which she placed ahead of her dream of being a writer. Her inspiration for her story is what she calls her best-kept secret. "Her" is her first published book.
Purchase Information
"Us" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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