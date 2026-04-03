Joel Chumley's New Religious Children’s Book, "The Treasure Tree," is a Charming and Accessible Collection of Faithful Bible-Inspired Stories for Young Readers
Newcastle, OK, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joel Chumley has released his new religious children’s book, "The Treasure Tree", a collection of faith-based stories that retell Biblical stories to be more accessible to young readers, inspiring faithful living in every aspect of one’s life.
In “The Treasure Tree,” author Joel Chumley uses the Bible as a basis to tell modern stories about a six-year-old boy named Joey. When Joey visits his grandparents’ house, he goes to the treasure tree, which looks like an ordinary tree but it has a secret. Every time Joey digs under the tree, he discovers a new story from God. Throughout “The Treasure Tree,” Joey tells the reader about the stories he discovers.
"I want my book to teach you lessons about everyday life—like politeness, listening, behaving, and acting like Jesus wants you to. My book shows you that it doesn’t matter where you are or what you see, you can always relate those things to God and a story from the Bible. There is a lesson to learn in everything. Use your imagination, and whenever you see something special or find a treasure, see if you can think of a Bible story or lesson you have learned that relates to it. God uses the most amazing things to talk to us," said Joel Chumley.
“It was truly a wonderful experience reading Joel’s association with the discoveries he made at his Treasure Tree and the Bible stories we all know so well. He has shown us that we can all have our own Treasure Tree, if we will just open our hearts,” said the late Charlyn Aikman of the Troy Aikman Foundation.
“The Treasure Tree has a unique way of telling stories from the Bible. I think it’s a perfect way of grabbing kids’ attention and interest. I really liked it,” said Shane Hamman, two-time Olympian (2000 & 2004) and the strongest weightlifter in American history.
About the Author
Joel Chumley is an extraordinary young man who has stood tall in the face of insurmountable obstacles in his life, allowing God to turn them into treasures. Having faced multiple heart surgeries since his birth in 1991, he has visited Troy Aikman’s End Zone, located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, many times. Joel lives in Mustang, Oklahoma, and enjoys playing the drums. In addition to writing, Joel also enjoys hunting, video games, and watching football and Nascar. "The Treasure Tree" is his first published book.
Purchase Information
"The Treasure Tree" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In “The Treasure Tree,” author Joel Chumley uses the Bible as a basis to tell modern stories about a six-year-old boy named Joey. When Joey visits his grandparents’ house, he goes to the treasure tree, which looks like an ordinary tree but it has a secret. Every time Joey digs under the tree, he discovers a new story from God. Throughout “The Treasure Tree,” Joey tells the reader about the stories he discovers.
"I want my book to teach you lessons about everyday life—like politeness, listening, behaving, and acting like Jesus wants you to. My book shows you that it doesn’t matter where you are or what you see, you can always relate those things to God and a story from the Bible. There is a lesson to learn in everything. Use your imagination, and whenever you see something special or find a treasure, see if you can think of a Bible story or lesson you have learned that relates to it. God uses the most amazing things to talk to us," said Joel Chumley.
“It was truly a wonderful experience reading Joel’s association with the discoveries he made at his Treasure Tree and the Bible stories we all know so well. He has shown us that we can all have our own Treasure Tree, if we will just open our hearts,” said the late Charlyn Aikman of the Troy Aikman Foundation.
“The Treasure Tree has a unique way of telling stories from the Bible. I think it’s a perfect way of grabbing kids’ attention and interest. I really liked it,” said Shane Hamman, two-time Olympian (2000 & 2004) and the strongest weightlifter in American history.
About the Author
Joel Chumley is an extraordinary young man who has stood tall in the face of insurmountable obstacles in his life, allowing God to turn them into treasures. Having faced multiple heart surgeries since his birth in 1991, he has visited Troy Aikman’s End Zone, located in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, many times. Joel lives in Mustang, Oklahoma, and enjoys playing the drums. In addition to writing, Joel also enjoys hunting, video games, and watching football and Nascar. "The Treasure Tree" is his first published book.
Purchase Information
"The Treasure Tree" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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