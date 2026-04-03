Sasha R.C.'s New Dark Romance Book, "At My Worst," is a Steamy Story About a Woman Who Escapes Abusive Trauma Only to Start a Taboo Physical Love Affair with a Bad Boy
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sasha R.C., who is quickly becoming recognized as The Queen of Dark Romance, has released her new erotic romance book, "At My Worst," a story of a woman at her lowest finding passion with a man trying to love her at her worst.
A vow to love someone for the rest of one’s life should be a dream come true, right? Bianca spent ten years of her life with a man that she thought loved her. After suffering emotional, psychological, and mental abuse at the hands of husband, she leaves in the middle of the night to start over with a clean slate.
Bianca’s healing becomes more complicated when she meets Alexander Ortiz. He finds Bianca at her worst, which scares her. What is supposed to be just a physical fling becomes much more than that.
"This is a Dark Twisted Healing Romance. This book dives right in from the start. Some things within this book might trigger and be uncomfortable for some readers. Please remember that this book does not follow the rules. This book is heavy on smut, which happens very early in these pages," said Sasha R.C.
About the Author
Sasha R.C. is quickly becoming recognized as The Queen of Dark Romance. When she is not writing a book, she is reading a book. Her dog Thunder, and kitties Princess and Binx, love reading with her. Sasha loves getting lost in a good dark romance book. She is currently working on a lot of different dark standalone romances. "At My Worst" is her latest published book.
Purchase Information
"At My Worst" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
A vow to love someone for the rest of one’s life should be a dream come true, right? Bianca spent ten years of her life with a man that she thought loved her. After suffering emotional, psychological, and mental abuse at the hands of husband, she leaves in the middle of the night to start over with a clean slate.
Bianca’s healing becomes more complicated when she meets Alexander Ortiz. He finds Bianca at her worst, which scares her. What is supposed to be just a physical fling becomes much more than that.
"This is a Dark Twisted Healing Romance. This book dives right in from the start. Some things within this book might trigger and be uncomfortable for some readers. Please remember that this book does not follow the rules. This book is heavy on smut, which happens very early in these pages," said Sasha R.C.
About the Author
Sasha R.C. is quickly becoming recognized as The Queen of Dark Romance. When she is not writing a book, she is reading a book. Her dog Thunder, and kitties Princess and Binx, love reading with her. Sasha loves getting lost in a good dark romance book. She is currently working on a lot of different dark standalone romances. "At My Worst" is her latest published book.
Purchase Information
"At My Worst" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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