Daryl Bison and The KCD Collective's New Book, "In the Garden of Light: Heartwarming Stories of the Fruits of Spirit," is a Life-Affirming Collection of Short Stories
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Daryl Bison and The KCD Collective have released their new inspirational book, "In the Garden of Light: Heartwarming Stories of the Fruits of Spirit", a powerful collection of short stories that highlights the Fruits of Spirit—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—transformative virtues that can shape readers’ everyday experiences.
“In the Garden of Light: Heartwarming Stories of the Fruits of Spirit” offers a heartwarming collection of short stories that inspire and uplift. Each story focuses on a different Fruit of the Spirit to encourage readers to live out love, joy, peace, and more, bringing hope and wisdom to everyday life.
"In our fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the simple yet powerful virtues that shape a fulfilling life. The Fruits of the Spirit—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—are timeless qualities that not only draw us closer to one another but also help us navigate the ups and downs of life with grace. These virtues are gifts that we can cultivate, and as we do, they transform us from the inside out. In ‘In the Garden of Light,’ we explore these fruits through stories that bring each one to life in a way that’s relatable, inspiring, and accessible to all," said Daryl Bison.
About the Author
Daryl Bison conceptualized most of the book’s content, including the introduction, reflections for each chapter, and the first short story. She has spent twelve years in the corporate world and is an active community leader. Her time as a church volunteer has deeply influenced her, and she draws strength and guidance from her faith, which has shaped both her personal and professional life.
Daryl collaborated with the members of The KCD Collective for this book: Cece Kay is sometimes a writer, sometimes a nurse, always a mother. Ted L. is a former journalist whose journey through life is shaped by a quest for inner peace; after losing his mother to cancer at a young age, his understanding of peace was forever altered, and his story reflects his ongoing search for solace in a world that’s never quite the same. Shanna Go is a loving wife, devoted supermom, and unapologetic Swiftie who crafts her stories with heart, humor, and a quiet kind of power. Clio Sherlock Benoit, who both acted as head copy editor and wrote a story under the close supervision of her three cats, is believed to be 10 percent fairy, 100 percent fur, and entirely ungovernable. David R. Bennett is a marketing manager with a deep-rooted commitment to integrity, drawing inspiration from real-life trails where choosing goodness came at personal cost. Lisa Suan is a Justin Bieber fan who does copyediting, in that order, and whose story is inspired by the trials many face in relationships and the quiet strength it takes to remain faithful to God in the middle of it all. Karaliene B. is an introvert whose nose is usually buried in a book or two and whose writing about “gentleness” was inspired by her mother, a paragon of beauty, goodness, strength to her. Audrey Pan-Bo believes that through prayer and small steps, she’s learning to let the Holy Spirit guide her every day.
"In the Garden of Light: Heartwarming Stories of the Fruits of Spirit" is their first published book.
Purchase Information
"In the Garden of Light: Heartwarming Stories of the Fruits of Spirit" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
“In the Garden of Light: Heartwarming Stories of the Fruits of Spirit” offers a heartwarming collection of short stories that inspire and uplift. Each story focuses on a different Fruit of the Spirit to encourage readers to live out love, joy, peace, and more, bringing hope and wisdom to everyday life.
"In our fast-paced world, it’s easy to forget the simple yet powerful virtues that shape a fulfilling life. The Fruits of the Spirit—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control—are timeless qualities that not only draw us closer to one another but also help us navigate the ups and downs of life with grace. These virtues are gifts that we can cultivate, and as we do, they transform us from the inside out. In ‘In the Garden of Light,’ we explore these fruits through stories that bring each one to life in a way that’s relatable, inspiring, and accessible to all," said Daryl Bison.
About the Author
Daryl Bison conceptualized most of the book’s content, including the introduction, reflections for each chapter, and the first short story. She has spent twelve years in the corporate world and is an active community leader. Her time as a church volunteer has deeply influenced her, and she draws strength and guidance from her faith, which has shaped both her personal and professional life.
Daryl collaborated with the members of The KCD Collective for this book: Cece Kay is sometimes a writer, sometimes a nurse, always a mother. Ted L. is a former journalist whose journey through life is shaped by a quest for inner peace; after losing his mother to cancer at a young age, his understanding of peace was forever altered, and his story reflects his ongoing search for solace in a world that’s never quite the same. Shanna Go is a loving wife, devoted supermom, and unapologetic Swiftie who crafts her stories with heart, humor, and a quiet kind of power. Clio Sherlock Benoit, who both acted as head copy editor and wrote a story under the close supervision of her three cats, is believed to be 10 percent fairy, 100 percent fur, and entirely ungovernable. David R. Bennett is a marketing manager with a deep-rooted commitment to integrity, drawing inspiration from real-life trails where choosing goodness came at personal cost. Lisa Suan is a Justin Bieber fan who does copyediting, in that order, and whose story is inspired by the trials many face in relationships and the quiet strength it takes to remain faithful to God in the middle of it all. Karaliene B. is an introvert whose nose is usually buried in a book or two and whose writing about “gentleness” was inspired by her mother, a paragon of beauty, goodness, strength to her. Audrey Pan-Bo believes that through prayer and small steps, she’s learning to let the Holy Spirit guide her every day.
"In the Garden of Light: Heartwarming Stories of the Fruits of Spirit" is their first published book.
Purchase Information
"In the Garden of Light: Heartwarming Stories of the Fruits of Spirit" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
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cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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