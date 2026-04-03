M Chowdhury's New Economic Theory Book, "Remaking the Wealth of Nations," Provides a Research-Based Approach to Rethinking Foundational Economic Principles
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA), an accomplished businessman, philanthropist, and advocate for human rights, has released his new economic theory book, "Remaking the Wealth of Nations", a research-based analysis that will allow readers to reframe their mindset around traditional ways of thinking about various economic principles.
In “Remaking the Wealth of Nations,” the author encourages readers to reconsider economic principles, presenting a fresh perspective on bridging the wealth gap and promoting sustainable economies. In 2024, nominal GDP per capita was $53,516 in Canada, $84,590 in the U.S., and $13,966 in Mexico, despite their proximity. Why do the economy of Bangladesh and India differ from Luxembourg? This book outlines three strategies to tackle global wealth inequality and promote growth: Artificial Productivity, Leadership Matrix, and Bureaucracy Index.
The concept of “Artificial Productivity” provides a new perspective on growth, moving beyond the basic definition of productivity as output per labor hour. The “Leadership Matrix” emphasizes the critical role of national leadership in economic progress, helping citizens evaluate candidates and choose the best leaders. The “Bureaucracy Index” highlights the importance of civil bureaucracy in economic development.
"The focus of this book is not just on the economy but also to proffer actionable solutions for nations to help improve the quality of life of their citizenry. The economic contours vary from man to man, family to family, society to society and eventually, country to country. This begs the question: why does that happen? Whis is it that the economy is not identical to each other? Not unsurprisingly, there is not one specific answer, and the economists remain divided in their viewpoint; their solutions range from deriving insights from the ancient era to promulgating the economy of individuals and nations," said M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA).
Chowdhury’s blending of groundbreaking formulas and equations demonstrates a thoughtful combination of historical analysis, contemporary economic theory, and innovative ideas aimed at enhancing global economies.
About the Author
M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA) was born in Bangladesh in 1966. He retired as a brigadier general from the Bangladesh Army in 2019 after a notable military career, with deployments to Bosnia, Croatia, and Liberia under the auspices of the United Nations. He served as a senior diplomat at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C., and holds a double master’s degree, including an MBA from George Washington University. His research spans healthcare, economics, security, and modern theories. His previously published books are “The Truth and Justice” and “Remaking the Wealth of Nations.” "The Dream of My Life" is his first published book.
Purchase Information
"Remaking the Wealth of Nations" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In “Remaking the Wealth of Nations,” the author encourages readers to reconsider economic principles, presenting a fresh perspective on bridging the wealth gap and promoting sustainable economies. In 2024, nominal GDP per capita was $53,516 in Canada, $84,590 in the U.S., and $13,966 in Mexico, despite their proximity. Why do the economy of Bangladesh and India differ from Luxembourg? This book outlines three strategies to tackle global wealth inequality and promote growth: Artificial Productivity, Leadership Matrix, and Bureaucracy Index.
The concept of “Artificial Productivity” provides a new perspective on growth, moving beyond the basic definition of productivity as output per labor hour. The “Leadership Matrix” emphasizes the critical role of national leadership in economic progress, helping citizens evaluate candidates and choose the best leaders. The “Bureaucracy Index” highlights the importance of civil bureaucracy in economic development.
"The focus of this book is not just on the economy but also to proffer actionable solutions for nations to help improve the quality of life of their citizenry. The economic contours vary from man to man, family to family, society to society and eventually, country to country. This begs the question: why does that happen? Whis is it that the economy is not identical to each other? Not unsurprisingly, there is not one specific answer, and the economists remain divided in their viewpoint; their solutions range from deriving insights from the ancient era to promulgating the economy of individuals and nations," said M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA).
Chowdhury’s blending of groundbreaking formulas and equations demonstrates a thoughtful combination of historical analysis, contemporary economic theory, and innovative ideas aimed at enhancing global economies.
About the Author
M Chowdhury, MBA (GWU, USA) was born in Bangladesh in 1966. He retired as a brigadier general from the Bangladesh Army in 2019 after a notable military career, with deployments to Bosnia, Croatia, and Liberia under the auspices of the United Nations. He served as a senior diplomat at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington, D.C., and holds a double master’s degree, including an MBA from George Washington University. His research spans healthcare, economics, security, and modern theories. His previously published books are “The Truth and Justice” and “Remaking the Wealth of Nations.” "The Dream of My Life" is his first published book.
Purchase Information
"Remaking the Wealth of Nations" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
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cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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