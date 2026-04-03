Kenny Rudolph's New Memoir "Abandon House: How to Survive a Home Repair Fiasco: Book 1" Tells the Comedic True Story of the Author’s Trials Attempting to Repair His Home
Frisco, TX, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenny Rudolph, a long-time media and entertainment dispensary, has released his new comedic memoir, "Abandon House: How to Survive a Home Repair Fiasco: Book 1", a humorous and hopeful telling of the author and his wife’s journey through the deep despair of home repair.
When Kenny and Shari’s kitchen windows sprung a leak following a heavy rainstorm, the couple soon found themselves sinking fast in the half-a-trillion-dollar home repair industry. Over the next five calendar years, the Rudolphs would embark on an unforgettable journey as castaways in their own home, all while staying in love with one another.
"If you scramble the word ‘California,’ it’s easy to land on ‘Califo-rain’! This is the story of a rainstorm that caused a leak that invaded a home and over the next five calendar years, drained the hopes and resources of the couple within until they fled their house on a hill like it was haunted. All the names have been changed to protect the innocent and the incompetent," said Kenny Rudolph.
This is the first part of a three-part “Abandon House” series that chronicles the Rudolph’s’ battle with robot insurance bandits, come-and-go contractors, COVID shutdowns shared with essential-service-strangers trying—and failing—to fix the leaks, and invasions by ways of pirates masquerading as licensed restoration experts.
About the Author
Kenny Rudolph is Shari’s husband, in addition to being a long-time media and entertainment dispensary. He was the creator and executive producer of the syndicated TV series “Gigging & Grubbing.” He is also a playwright, a singer-songwriter, and author of one previous book, “Under Hemingway’s Michigan Sky.” "Abandon House: How to Survive a Home Repair Fiasco: Book 1" is his second published book.
Purchase Information
"Abandon House: How to Survive a Home Repair Fiasco: Book 1" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
When Kenny and Shari’s kitchen windows sprung a leak following a heavy rainstorm, the couple soon found themselves sinking fast in the half-a-trillion-dollar home repair industry. Over the next five calendar years, the Rudolphs would embark on an unforgettable journey as castaways in their own home, all while staying in love with one another.
"If you scramble the word ‘California,’ it’s easy to land on ‘Califo-rain’! This is the story of a rainstorm that caused a leak that invaded a home and over the next five calendar years, drained the hopes and resources of the couple within until they fled their house on a hill like it was haunted. All the names have been changed to protect the innocent and the incompetent," said Kenny Rudolph.
This is the first part of a three-part “Abandon House” series that chronicles the Rudolph’s’ battle with robot insurance bandits, come-and-go contractors, COVID shutdowns shared with essential-service-strangers trying—and failing—to fix the leaks, and invasions by ways of pirates masquerading as licensed restoration experts.
About the Author
Kenny Rudolph is Shari’s husband, in addition to being a long-time media and entertainment dispensary. He was the creator and executive producer of the syndicated TV series “Gigging & Grubbing.” He is also a playwright, a singer-songwriter, and author of one previous book, “Under Hemingway’s Michigan Sky.” "Abandon House: How to Survive a Home Repair Fiasco: Book 1" is his second published book.
Purchase Information
"Abandon House: How to Survive a Home Repair Fiasco: Book 1" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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