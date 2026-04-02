Max Benson’s New Children’s Book, "Max and the Penny Treasure Hunt," is a Charming and Educational Story About One Young Boy’s Penny Collecting Journey
Edmond, OK, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Max Benson, a nine-year-old with a heart full of adventure and a mind that never stops imagining, has released his new children’s book, "Max and the Penny Treasure Hunt," a delightful look at a young boy named Max and his interest in collecting pennies.
In “Max and the Penny Treasure Hunt,” Max takes readers on an exciting adventure into the world of penny collecting. Through his eyes, children will learn about the value of pennies, how to identify rare coins, and how the hobby can teach patience and perseverance. Featuring endearing illustrations, this book combines fun facts about coin collecting with Max’s energetic personality, making it both informative and enjoyable for young readers.
"Hi, I’m Max! I’m nine years old, and I have a huge collection of pennies. Some are shiny, some are old, and some are even weirdly shaped! People think pennies are just…well, pennies. But I know they’re more than that. They’re like little treasures hiding in plain sight!" said Max Benson.
About the Author
Max Benson is nine years old and already dreaming of the skies. With a heart full of adventure and a mind that never stops imagining, Max wants to become the youngest pilot in history. He’s always on the lookout for new adventures, whether it’s flying high in his imagination or collecting squishy gorillas, pennies, or whatever else he can find to add to his ever-growing collection. Max is excited to share his stories with his readers and hopes to inspire other kids to chase their dreams, just like he does every day. "Max and the Penny Treasure Hunt" is his first published book.
Purchase Information
"Max and the Penny Treasure Hunt" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In “Max and the Penny Treasure Hunt,” Max takes readers on an exciting adventure into the world of penny collecting. Through his eyes, children will learn about the value of pennies, how to identify rare coins, and how the hobby can teach patience and perseverance. Featuring endearing illustrations, this book combines fun facts about coin collecting with Max’s energetic personality, making it both informative and enjoyable for young readers.
"Hi, I’m Max! I’m nine years old, and I have a huge collection of pennies. Some are shiny, some are old, and some are even weirdly shaped! People think pennies are just…well, pennies. But I know they’re more than that. They’re like little treasures hiding in plain sight!" said Max Benson.
About the Author
Max Benson is nine years old and already dreaming of the skies. With a heart full of adventure and a mind that never stops imagining, Max wants to become the youngest pilot in history. He’s always on the lookout for new adventures, whether it’s flying high in his imagination or collecting squishy gorillas, pennies, or whatever else he can find to add to his ever-growing collection. Max is excited to share his stories with his readers and hopes to inspire other kids to chase their dreams, just like he does every day. "Max and the Penny Treasure Hunt" is his first published book.
Purchase Information
"Max and the Penny Treasure Hunt" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Categories