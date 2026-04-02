Angela Dormiani's New Children’s Book, "Chewie And Leia Go To Doggy Day Care," Follows Two Rambunctious Huskies as They Head Out to Spend the Day at Doggy Day Care
Edmond, OK, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Angela Dormiani, a high school history teacher from Oklahoma, has released her new children’s book, "Chewie and Leia Go to Doggy Day Care," a charming story that centers around two energetic huskies who are thrilled to spend the day at doggy day care.
"Chewie and Leia Go to Doggy Day Care" centers around two huskies named Chewie and Leia, who love to play and spend time with their human mom. But when their energy becomes too much for her, she decides to take them to doggy day care so she can have some peace and quiet, even if getting them to day care can be a job all on its own.
"Chewie and Leia are two lovable huskies who live for treats, belly rubs, and causing a little chaos,” writes Dormiani. “When their mom announces it’s time for doggy day care, both pups are super excited—until Leia has a little tumble on the way to the car. From car ride silliness to bone battles and big tail wags, their day turns into an unforgettable husky adventure!”
Inspired by the author’s actual huskies, Chewie and Leia, "Chewie and Leia Go to Doggy Day Care" is sure to delight readers from ages four to twelve, sparking laughter as they follow along on this wild doggy adventure.
About the Author
Angela Dormiani is a high school history teacher from Oklahoma who loves telling stories almost as much as she loves teaching them. She travels all over the world with her husband, but always comes home to two silly, fluffy Siberian Huskies, Chewie and Leia.
Purchase Information
"Chewie and Leia Go to Doggy Day Care" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
"Chewie and Leia Go to Doggy Day Care" centers around two huskies named Chewie and Leia, who love to play and spend time with their human mom. But when their energy becomes too much for her, she decides to take them to doggy day care so she can have some peace and quiet, even if getting them to day care can be a job all on its own.
"Chewie and Leia are two lovable huskies who live for treats, belly rubs, and causing a little chaos,” writes Dormiani. “When their mom announces it’s time for doggy day care, both pups are super excited—until Leia has a little tumble on the way to the car. From car ride silliness to bone battles and big tail wags, their day turns into an unforgettable husky adventure!”
Inspired by the author’s actual huskies, Chewie and Leia, "Chewie and Leia Go to Doggy Day Care" is sure to delight readers from ages four to twelve, sparking laughter as they follow along on this wild doggy adventure.
About the Author
Angela Dormiani is a high school history teacher from Oklahoma who loves telling stories almost as much as she loves teaching them. She travels all over the world with her husband, but always comes home to two silly, fluffy Siberian Huskies, Chewie and Leia.
Purchase Information
"Chewie and Leia Go to Doggy Day Care" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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