Charlene Tan's New Children’s Book, "If I Were Smaller," is a Whimsical Look of What Life Would be Like as a Tiny Person and Basking in the Magical Wonders of the World
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Charlene Tan has released her new children’s book, "If I Were Smaller," a playful examination of enjoying the beauty of the world that surrounds everybody.
What would the world be like if people were tiny? Readers will find the wonder in every nook and cranny as the author explores the possibilities in this whimsical tale. Beautifully illustrated to fully capture the child-like wonder of the world, “If I Were Smaller” captures the beauty and magic in the world at any age.
"This book is for everyone who fosters magic in their hearts and sees the beauty in the ordinary. May you never lose your joy," said Charlene Tan.
About the Author
Growing up, Charlene Tan was always endeared by stories of tiny folk, from the likes of Thumbelina to Tinker Bell—she loved them all. She wanted to capture the feeling of wonder and whimsy, and thought, “What better way to share that feeling than through art?” Charlene hopes that readers never lose their inner child that looks at the world and sees it for all its splendor. "If I Were Smaller" is her latest published book.
Purchase Information
"If I Were Smaller" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
What would the world be like if people were tiny? Readers will find the wonder in every nook and cranny as the author explores the possibilities in this whimsical tale. Beautifully illustrated to fully capture the child-like wonder of the world, “If I Were Smaller” captures the beauty and magic in the world at any age.
"This book is for everyone who fosters magic in their hearts and sees the beauty in the ordinary. May you never lose your joy," said Charlene Tan.
About the Author
Growing up, Charlene Tan was always endeared by stories of tiny folk, from the likes of Thumbelina to Tinker Bell—she loved them all. She wanted to capture the feeling of wonder and whimsy, and thought, “What better way to share that feeling than through art?” Charlene hopes that readers never lose their inner child that looks at the world and sees it for all its splendor. "If I Were Smaller" is her latest published book.
Purchase Information
"If I Were Smaller" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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