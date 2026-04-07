Pro‑Tek5™ Introduces 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, Delivering Robust High‑Speed Data Protection for Critical Equipment
Santa Clara, CA, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Pro‑Tek5™ today announced the 10Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, a next‑generation signal isolation solution engineered to protect high‑speed Ethernet links while maintaining full 10G performance.
“We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the introduction of the 10‑Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, delivering enhanced protection for today’s higher‑speed equipment.” – JP Heaton, Marketing Director, HALO
Purpose‑Built Isolation for 10G Networks:
• 10 Gigabit throughput with 5000VAC isolation and reinforced insulation.
• Low insertion loss / return loss optimized for 10GBASE‑T (Cat6A/Cat7).
• Designed to align with IEEE802.3an, UL62368, and IEC60601-1 standards.
• Versatile mounting options: inline and screw tab mounting.
• Safety‑critical ready with 8.5mm minimum creepage and clearance distance offering 2MOPP protection.
Ideal applications include industrial & factory automation, medical systems, broadcast & pro AV, energy & utilities, and mission-critical infrastructure.
The Pro-Tek5 10Gigabit Isolator is available now through HALO Electronics and their franchised distributor partners.
Web link: https://pro-tek5.com/10gigabit-ethernet-isolators/
“We are pleased to announce the expansion of the Pro‑Tek5 product line with the introduction of the 10‑Gigabit Ethernet Isolator, delivering enhanced protection for today’s higher‑speed equipment.” – JP Heaton, Marketing Director, HALO
Purpose‑Built Isolation for 10G Networks:
• 10 Gigabit throughput with 5000VAC isolation and reinforced insulation.
• Low insertion loss / return loss optimized for 10GBASE‑T (Cat6A/Cat7).
• Designed to align with IEEE802.3an, UL62368, and IEC60601-1 standards.
• Versatile mounting options: inline and screw tab mounting.
• Safety‑critical ready with 8.5mm minimum creepage and clearance distance offering 2MOPP protection.
Ideal applications include industrial & factory automation, medical systems, broadcast & pro AV, energy & utilities, and mission-critical infrastructure.
The Pro-Tek5 10Gigabit Isolator is available now through HALO Electronics and their franchised distributor partners.
Web link: https://pro-tek5.com/10gigabit-ethernet-isolators/
Contact
HALO ElectronicsContact
Melissa Reinken
(650) 903-3800
www.haloelectronics.com
Melissa Reinken
(650) 903-3800
www.haloelectronics.com
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