Andy F. Wright's New Children’s Book, "Adventure Buddies: The Challenge Of Clean-Up Cove," Follows a Boy Whose Imagination Turns Cleaning His Room Into a Fun Activity
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Andy F. Wright has released his new children’s book, "Adventure Buddies: The Challenge of Clean-Up Cove" (Cloverly Publishing), a charming tale that follows young Timmy who, with the help of his stuffed bear and wild imagination, manages to have fun while finishing his chores.
In “Adventure Buddies: The Challenge of Clean-Up Cove”, young readers are introduced to Timmy, who is told by his mother he must quickly clean up his bedroom before his grandmother arrives for a visit. With some suggestions from his best friend Growls, the one-eyed teddy bear, Timmy’s task soon becomes a daring mission in a jungle cove to rescue his toys and save the day.
"Timmy is a little boy who has a best friend in Growls, a one-eyed teddy bear,” writes the author. “Whenever things don’t go right or when Mom or Dad gives him a task to work on, Timmy uses his powerful imagination to turn it into an adventure that he plays through with Growls.
“In this story, Mom tells Timmy to clean up his room before Grandma arrives. Can he do it in time?"
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Mark Tabay, “Adventure Buddies: The Challenge of Clean-Up Cove” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to inspire a spirit of adventure and creativity that can help turn any boring task into a grand expedition.
About the Author
Andy F. Wright has always had a deep love for stories ever since his youth. Whether he’s reading the works of great masters or crafting his own, the author cherishes the sense of exploration and awakening that stories bring.
Purchase Information
"Adventure Buddies: The Challenge of Clean-Up Cove" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In “Adventure Buddies: The Challenge of Clean-Up Cove”, young readers are introduced to Timmy, who is told by his mother he must quickly clean up his bedroom before his grandmother arrives for a visit. With some suggestions from his best friend Growls, the one-eyed teddy bear, Timmy’s task soon becomes a daring mission in a jungle cove to rescue his toys and save the day.
"Timmy is a little boy who has a best friend in Growls, a one-eyed teddy bear,” writes the author. “Whenever things don’t go right or when Mom or Dad gives him a task to work on, Timmy uses his powerful imagination to turn it into an adventure that he plays through with Growls.
“In this story, Mom tells Timmy to clean up his room before Grandma arrives. Can he do it in time?"
With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Mark Tabay, “Adventure Buddies: The Challenge of Clean-Up Cove” is sure to delight readers of all ages, helping to inspire a spirit of adventure and creativity that can help turn any boring task into a grand expedition.
About the Author
Andy F. Wright has always had a deep love for stories ever since his youth. Whether he’s reading the works of great masters or crafting his own, the author cherishes the sense of exploration and awakening that stories bring.
Purchase Information
"Adventure Buddies: The Challenge of Clean-Up Cove" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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