Sasha R.C.'s New Fantasy Book, "Tempted Darkness: Book 1," Follows a Half-Fallen Who Must Fight Back Against the Darkness to Save the World and All She Loves
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sasha R.C., an alcohol and drug counselor, has released her new dark fantasy romance book, "Tempted Darkness: Book 1" (Cloverly Publishing), a gripping story of a young half-breed girl who must resist the darkness and continue to fight for the light if she hopes to protect her loved ones from destruction.
In “Tempted Darkness: Book 1”, readers are introduced to Sky Waters, a half Fallen and half Watcher who has kept her orders of watching and protecting the light for centuries. But as darkness begins to grow and Mother Earth begins to wane, Sky must make the choice to succumb to her lineage and the darkness or continue to fight for the light, including the human Daniel, who has captured her heart.
"When the Fallen fell to the earth, many decided to bed with humans with special abilities, known as the watchers. These humans had many different abilities, each controlling parts of the elements among controlling other parts of Mother Earth. My mother was one of the watchers; she caught my father’s eye, and that is how I was born. My name is Sky Waters. I am only part of your world, half Fallen, half watcher. We don’t know when the day will come when Damon will once again return and break Mother Earth in half to get what he wants.," said Sasha R.C.
The author continues, “Those like me, we wait in the shadows, watching, observing, protecting until the day comes when he chooses to return. Until then, the battles rage on—Angel versus demon, Fallen versus Fallen—over and over again, us killing them, them killing us. All for what? The power, the control? What people will do for those two things? Most of us Fallen offspring have chosen the side of light, some chose to dwell within the darkness.”
Caught between the kind-hearted Daniel and the scourge of darkness, Damon, Sky finds herself drawn to both of them for reasons she does not yet understand, but knows that a choice must soon be made as the war between good and evil finally begins. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Tempted Darkness: Book 1” promises to weave a spellbinding tale that will keep readers eager for the next installment.
About the Author
Sasha R.C. is quickly becoming recognized as “The Queen of Dark Romance”. After overcoming addiction to alcohol and drugs thanks to her higher power and her strong support system of family and friends, she now lives a life of recovery and works to help others overcome their own battles with addiction. "Tempted Darkness: Book 1" is the first entry in a planned series.
Purchase Information
"Tempted Darkness: Book 1" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In “Tempted Darkness: Book 1”, readers are introduced to Sky Waters, a half Fallen and half Watcher who has kept her orders of watching and protecting the light for centuries. But as darkness begins to grow and Mother Earth begins to wane, Sky must make the choice to succumb to her lineage and the darkness or continue to fight for the light, including the human Daniel, who has captured her heart.
"When the Fallen fell to the earth, many decided to bed with humans with special abilities, known as the watchers. These humans had many different abilities, each controlling parts of the elements among controlling other parts of Mother Earth. My mother was one of the watchers; she caught my father’s eye, and that is how I was born. My name is Sky Waters. I am only part of your world, half Fallen, half watcher. We don’t know when the day will come when Damon will once again return and break Mother Earth in half to get what he wants.," said Sasha R.C.
The author continues, “Those like me, we wait in the shadows, watching, observing, protecting until the day comes when he chooses to return. Until then, the battles rage on—Angel versus demon, Fallen versus Fallen—over and over again, us killing them, them killing us. All for what? The power, the control? What people will do for those two things? Most of us Fallen offspring have chosen the side of light, some chose to dwell within the darkness.”
Caught between the kind-hearted Daniel and the scourge of darkness, Damon, Sky finds herself drawn to both of them for reasons she does not yet understand, but knows that a choice must soon be made as the war between good and evil finally begins. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Tempted Darkness: Book 1” promises to weave a spellbinding tale that will keep readers eager for the next installment.
About the Author
Sasha R.C. is quickly becoming recognized as “The Queen of Dark Romance”. After overcoming addiction to alcohol and drugs thanks to her higher power and her strong support system of family and friends, she now lives a life of recovery and works to help others overcome their own battles with addiction. "Tempted Darkness: Book 1" is the first entry in a planned series.
Purchase Information
"Tempted Darkness: Book 1" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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