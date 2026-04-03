Sasha R.C.'s New Dark Romance Book, "Consumed by Darkness: Book 2," Continues the Journey of Sky Water as She Rescues Her Human Mate from the Pits of Hell
New York, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sasha R.C., an alcohol and drug counselor, has released her new fantasy romance book, "Consumed by Darkness: Book 2" (Cloverly Publishing), a thrilling continuation of Sky Water’s journey as she and her demon mate Damon attempt to locate her human mate Daniel after being taken to hell by the demon Barbas.
In “Consumed by Darkness: Book 2,” the half-breed Sky Water has been stripped of her wings and turned fully human after refusing to abandon her two soul-bonded mates, Damon and Daniel. But after the demon Barbas has taken Daniel hostage to the fiery depths of hell, Sky and Damon must team up to save him, even if Sky now faces the threat of mortality.
“Observe, watch, and protect—those were the orders; orders that I have not been able to uphold since falling in love with not one but two men, soul-bonded, mated until the end of time,” writes Sasha R.C.
She continues, “My wings were taken by Michael, a punishment for my sin of choosing my men over my duty.
“Mated to two men—two men that I am hopelessly and dangerously in love with. I have made my choice to be with them, and with that choice comes consequences that none of us are fully aware of.”
Unwilling to stop at anything to save her mate, Sky prepares to take on the ultimate risk of bringing Daniel back, even as a twist of fate brings everything into question. Full of suspense and sweeping romance, “Consumed by Darkness: Book 2” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, weaving an unforgettable journey that will keep them ready for more.
About the Author
Sasha R.C. is quickly becoming recognized as “The Queen of Dark Romance”. After overcoming addiction to alcohol and drugs thanks to her higher power and her strong support system of family and friends, she now lives a life of recovery and works to help others overcome their own battles with addiction. "Consumed by Darkness: Book 2" is the second in the author’s series.
Purchase Information
"Consumed by Darkness: Book 2" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In “Consumed by Darkness: Book 2,” the half-breed Sky Water has been stripped of her wings and turned fully human after refusing to abandon her two soul-bonded mates, Damon and Daniel. But after the demon Barbas has taken Daniel hostage to the fiery depths of hell, Sky and Damon must team up to save him, even if Sky now faces the threat of mortality.
“Observe, watch, and protect—those were the orders; orders that I have not been able to uphold since falling in love with not one but two men, soul-bonded, mated until the end of time,” writes Sasha R.C.
She continues, “My wings were taken by Michael, a punishment for my sin of choosing my men over my duty.
“Mated to two men—two men that I am hopelessly and dangerously in love with. I have made my choice to be with them, and with that choice comes consequences that none of us are fully aware of.”
Unwilling to stop at anything to save her mate, Sky prepares to take on the ultimate risk of bringing Daniel back, even as a twist of fate brings everything into question. Full of suspense and sweeping romance, “Consumed by Darkness: Book 2” is sure to leave readers on the edge of their seats, weaving an unforgettable journey that will keep them ready for more.
About the Author
Sasha R.C. is quickly becoming recognized as “The Queen of Dark Romance”. After overcoming addiction to alcohol and drugs thanks to her higher power and her strong support system of family and friends, she now lives a life of recovery and works to help others overcome their own battles with addiction. "Consumed by Darkness: Book 2" is the second in the author’s series.
Purchase Information
"Consumed by Darkness: Book 2" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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