Karen Aversa's New Historical Non-Fiction Book, "Blood Ties," Follows the Author’s Search for Answers to the Mystery of Her Aunt’s Murder in the Late 1930s
Staten Island, NY, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karen Aversa has released her new historical book, "Blood Ties" (Cloverly Publishing), a gripping account that follows the author as she investigates the murder of her aunt in 1930s Steubenville, Ohio.
In “Blood Ties,” author Karen Aversa invites readers to follow along as she embarks on a journey to explore her family’s long history, and in doing so, inadvertently stumbled upon a series of family mysteries and secrets. Traveling back in time to early 1900’s Steubenville, Ohio, when the mob and murder reigned supreme in this simple midwestern town, Aversa not only discovers the truth about her father’s past, but also begins piecing together clues in order to solve her Aunt Camilla’s murder.
"Of course, I wanted to know more about my dad and his family. My son-in-law, Michael, went on ancestry.com with me, and we were saturated with facts and information about the Wedlake family and happenings within the family. Just layers and layers of information. I also found my mother, sister, and me. Also, showing my mom, of course, as his wife. I decided just to google my dad. I thought some information might pop up about him that I didn’t know. Well, it sure did. To my shock and dismay, my father had been married to Jessie Likins in 1933," writes Karen Aversa. The author continues, “Upon telling all my children about this new secret about my father’s prior marriage, they seem to feel that my mother knew that my father was married before, and this is why my grandfather didn’t like him—just another secret to my father and his family. But to my surprise, some of the information contradicted what I had been told as a child and an adult. Delving deeper into ancestry, I even uncovered the truth regarding my Aunt Camilla’s murder that turned out to be more shocking than I ever imagined.”
With each turn of the page, Aversa explores themes of family love, loss, and the looming shadow that family secrets can cast over the memories of loved ones. Deeply personal and expertly paced, “Blood Ties” is sure to resonate with fans of true crime and genealogy, connecting with anyone who has ever found themselves eager to learn more about who they are or where they truly come from.
About the Author
Karen Aversa is a Brooklyn native and the daughter of first-generation Americans, as well as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Currently, she resides in Staten Island, where she has since the age of six.
Purchase Information
"Blood Ties" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
In “Blood Ties,” author Karen Aversa invites readers to follow along as she embarks on a journey to explore her family’s long history, and in doing so, inadvertently stumbled upon a series of family mysteries and secrets. Traveling back in time to early 1900’s Steubenville, Ohio, when the mob and murder reigned supreme in this simple midwestern town, Aversa not only discovers the truth about her father’s past, but also begins piecing together clues in order to solve her Aunt Camilla’s murder.
"Of course, I wanted to know more about my dad and his family. My son-in-law, Michael, went on ancestry.com with me, and we were saturated with facts and information about the Wedlake family and happenings within the family. Just layers and layers of information. I also found my mother, sister, and me. Also, showing my mom, of course, as his wife. I decided just to google my dad. I thought some information might pop up about him that I didn’t know. Well, it sure did. To my shock and dismay, my father had been married to Jessie Likins in 1933," writes Karen Aversa. The author continues, “Upon telling all my children about this new secret about my father’s prior marriage, they seem to feel that my mother knew that my father was married before, and this is why my grandfather didn’t like him—just another secret to my father and his family. But to my surprise, some of the information contradicted what I had been told as a child and an adult. Delving deeper into ancestry, I even uncovered the truth regarding my Aunt Camilla’s murder that turned out to be more shocking than I ever imagined.”
With each turn of the page, Aversa explores themes of family love, loss, and the looming shadow that family secrets can cast over the memories of loved ones. Deeply personal and expertly paced, “Blood Ties” is sure to resonate with fans of true crime and genealogy, connecting with anyone who has ever found themselves eager to learn more about who they are or where they truly come from.
About the Author
Karen Aversa is a Brooklyn native and the daughter of first-generation Americans, as well as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Currently, she resides in Staten Island, where she has since the age of six.
Purchase Information
"Blood Ties" is available at bookstores nationwide and online through Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, and Google Play.
Please direct all media inquiries to Cloverly Media Department via email at media@cloverlypublishing.com.
Contact
Cloverly PublishingContact
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
Cloverly Media
843-628-2727
cloverlypublishing.com
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