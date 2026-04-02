Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. Announce Missy Martin as Vice President

Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. have announced the promotion of Missy Martin to Vice President, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team. Martin, who has been with Roche since 1991, brings 35 years of experience and industry knowledge spanning all levels of the bail bond surety profession.