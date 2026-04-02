Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. Announce Missy Martin as Vice President
Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. have announced the promotion of Missy Martin to Vice President, strengthening the company’s executive leadership team. Martin, who has been with Roche since 1991, brings 35 years of experience and industry knowledge spanning all levels of the bail bond surety profession.
Tampa, FL, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roche Surety, Inc. and Roche Surety and Casualty Co., Inc. proudly announce the promotion of Missy Martin to Vice President, further strengthening the company’s executive leadership team.
Martin, who has been with Roche since 1991, brings 35 years of knowledge and experience across all levels of the bail bond surety profession. Her deep industry expertise and longstanding commitment to the company make her an integral part of Roche’s continued growth and leadership.
She joins an accomplished executive team of industry veterans and legal professionals, serving alongside President Shannon Roche and Vice President Blair Harvey, Tim Delikat as Controller and with legal guidance provided by Of Counsel Julianne Holt. The founder, Armando Roche, still serves as CEO and Chairman of the Board.
Together, this leadership team positions Roche as one of the most knowledgeable and trusted bail surety companies in the country. The organization continues to build on its legacy as a family-owned and privately held company, where supporting its agents and preserving that legacy remain paramount.
“Missy’s leadership, dedication, and decades of experience make her an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Shannon Roche, President. “Her promotion reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and to the agents we serve.”
For more information, please contact:
Roche Surety, Inc.
813-623-5042
Martin, who has been with Roche since 1991, brings 35 years of knowledge and experience across all levels of the bail bond surety profession. Her deep industry expertise and longstanding commitment to the company make her an integral part of Roche’s continued growth and leadership.
She joins an accomplished executive team of industry veterans and legal professionals, serving alongside President Shannon Roche and Vice President Blair Harvey, Tim Delikat as Controller and with legal guidance provided by Of Counsel Julianne Holt. The founder, Armando Roche, still serves as CEO and Chairman of the Board.
Together, this leadership team positions Roche as one of the most knowledgeable and trusted bail surety companies in the country. The organization continues to build on its legacy as a family-owned and privately held company, where supporting its agents and preserving that legacy remain paramount.
“Missy’s leadership, dedication, and decades of experience make her an invaluable addition to our executive team,” said Shannon Roche, President. “Her promotion reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence and to the agents we serve.”
For more information, please contact:
Roche Surety, Inc.
813-623-5042
Contact
Roche Surety, Inc.Contact
Melisa Martin
813-623-5042
www.rochesurety.com/
Shannon Roche
Melisa Martin
813-623-5042
www.rochesurety.com/
Shannon Roche
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