NYPD Pizza Celebrates 30th Anniversary on April 15
Orlando, FL, April 03, 2026 --(PR.com)-- NYPD Pizza is celebrating its 30th anniversary by bringing back one of its most beloved promotions—99¢ cheese slices for one day only on April 15, a nostalgic throwback to the slice prices customers remember from the 1990s.
On April 15, guests can enjoy 99¢ cheese slices from opening until 4:00 PM at participating locations. The offer is limited to two slices per customer and is available while supplies last.
The anniversary promotion honors three decades of serving authentic New York-style pizza and celebrating the loyal customers and communities that have supported the brand since its founding.
Media and community members are welcome to visit any NYPD Pizza location to support the celebration. Founder Paul Russo will be available for interviews at the Lake Cay location - 9900 Universal Blvd. #100, Orlando, FL 32819.
For more information, visit your local NYPD Pizza location or follow NYPD Pizza on social media.
On April 15, guests can enjoy 99¢ cheese slices from opening until 4:00 PM at participating locations. The offer is limited to two slices per customer and is available while supplies last.
The anniversary promotion honors three decades of serving authentic New York-style pizza and celebrating the loyal customers and communities that have supported the brand since its founding.
Media and community members are welcome to visit any NYPD Pizza location to support the celebration. Founder Paul Russo will be available for interviews at the Lake Cay location - 9900 Universal Blvd. #100, Orlando, FL 32819.
For more information, visit your local NYPD Pizza location or follow NYPD Pizza on social media.
Contact
New York Pizza Development Group, LLCContact
Christine Lee
407-293-2199
https://www.nypdpizzeria.com
Christine Lee
407-293-2199
https://www.nypdpizzeria.com
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