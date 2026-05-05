CMPro App Delivers Built-In Trig Mode for Complex Angle and Layout Work
Construction Master Pro App Includes Built-In Trigonometry Mode for Advanced Angle and Layout Calculations
Carson City, NV, May 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Calculated Industries, a leading manufacturer of specialty calculators and construction tools, offers an optional Trigonometry Mode (Trig Mode) within the Construction Master Pro (CMPro) app, giving trade professionals a faster way to solve angle, slope, and layout calculations directly from their mobile device.
Trig Mode activates sine, cosine, tangent, and inverse functions alongside right-angle solutions commonly used in roof framing, stair layout, and slope calculations. Users can work with rise, run, diagonal, pitch, and angle values in feet, inches, and fractions, all within the same CMPro app they already use for construction math.
Framers, contractors, roofers, and other construction professionals can use Trig Mode to solve roof, slope, and layout calculations more quickly and accurately in the field. It helps make complex framing math easier to work through.
In the CMPro app, Trig Mode replaces standard calculator keys with dedicated trigonometric functions, allowing users to switch between construction calculations and advanced angle work without changing tools.
This optional mode helps contractors handle complex geometry tasks when laying out rafters, stairs, and sloped surfaces, while keeping results consistent with other CMPro calculations.
For more information about CMPro and its Trig Mode features, visit constructionmasterpro.com.
About Calculated Industries
Calculated Industries has been helping professionals work smarter since 1978. For nearly 50 years, CI has delivered industry-specific calculators, apps, digital measuring and estimating devices, and other innovative tools that make complex work simple. From construction and architecture to real estate and finance, millions of users have trusted CI's tools to put accurate answers at their fingertips. All products are designed and supported in Carson City, Nevada. www.Calculated.com
Trig Mode activates sine, cosine, tangent, and inverse functions alongside right-angle solutions commonly used in roof framing, stair layout, and slope calculations. Users can work with rise, run, diagonal, pitch, and angle values in feet, inches, and fractions, all within the same CMPro app they already use for construction math.
Framers, contractors, roofers, and other construction professionals can use Trig Mode to solve roof, slope, and layout calculations more quickly and accurately in the field. It helps make complex framing math easier to work through.
In the CMPro app, Trig Mode replaces standard calculator keys with dedicated trigonometric functions, allowing users to switch between construction calculations and advanced angle work without changing tools.
This optional mode helps contractors handle complex geometry tasks when laying out rafters, stairs, and sloped surfaces, while keeping results consistent with other CMPro calculations.
For more information about CMPro and its Trig Mode features, visit constructionmasterpro.com.
About Calculated Industries
Calculated Industries has been helping professionals work smarter since 1978. For nearly 50 years, CI has delivered industry-specific calculators, apps, digital measuring and estimating devices, and other innovative tools that make complex work simple. From construction and architecture to real estate and finance, millions of users have trusted CI's tools to put accurate answers at their fingertips. All products are designed and supported in Carson City, Nevada. www.Calculated.com
Contact
Calculated IndustriesContact
Stacie Griffin
775-224-7038
calculated.com
Stacie Griffin
775-224-7038
calculated.com
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