Recent Release, "A Kingdom For A Fool," from Page Publishing Author J. Dorson, Follows Two Men from Different Worlds Drawn Together by a Mysterious Calling
New York, NY, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J. Dorson has completed a new book, "A Kingdom For A Fool" that follows the intertwining narratives of Jack, living in the Pacific Northwest, and Jacob, residing in New York City. Though born and raised on opposite sides of the world, they now find themselves living across the country from one another, about to embark on an extraordinary adventure.
As an accomplished author, J. Dorson weaves a rich tapestry of complex characters and intricate plot lines. Readers will be enthralled as they witness both men's lives unravel and converge over the course of a year, guided by enigmatic voices that beckon them towards an unknown destination.
"A Kingdom For A Fool" by J. Dorson explores themes of self-discovery, the power of fate, and the inextricable bonds that can form between strangers. Readers will be left questioning the nature of reality and their own capacity for courage in the face of the unknown.
Author J. Dorson shares, "As a writer, I am driven by a deep fascination with the extraordinary hidden within the ordinary. 'A Kingdom For A Fool' is a testament to the transformative power of listening to that inner voice, no matter how inexplicable it may seem."
Published by Page Publishing, J. Dorson's captivating work invites readers to embark on a thought-provoking journey of self-reflection. This imaginative novel is sure to linger long after the final page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "A Kingdom For A Fool" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As an accomplished author, J. Dorson weaves a rich tapestry of complex characters and intricate plot lines. Readers will be enthralled as they witness both men's lives unravel and converge over the course of a year, guided by enigmatic voices that beckon them towards an unknown destination.
"A Kingdom For A Fool" by J. Dorson explores themes of self-discovery, the power of fate, and the inextricable bonds that can form between strangers. Readers will be left questioning the nature of reality and their own capacity for courage in the face of the unknown.
Author J. Dorson shares, "As a writer, I am driven by a deep fascination with the extraordinary hidden within the ordinary. 'A Kingdom For A Fool' is a testament to the transformative power of listening to that inner voice, no matter how inexplicable it may seem."
Published by Page Publishing, J. Dorson's captivating work invites readers to embark on a thought-provoking journey of self-reflection. This imaginative novel is sure to linger long after the final page is turned.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "A Kingdom For A Fool" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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