Author Cynthia Daniels’s New Book, "A Dog Named Shiloh," is a Poignant True Story That Follows the Author’s Journey to Rehabilitate Her Rescue Dog from the Streets

Recent release “A Dog Named Shiloh” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Daniels is a stirring memoir that centers around the author’s journey to rehabilitate her rescue dog, Shiloh. Throughout her story, Daniels documents Shiloh’s growth from a shy and terrified street pup into a happy and healthy dog.