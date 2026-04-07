Author Cynthia Daniels’s New Book, "A Dog Named Shiloh," is a Poignant True Story That Follows the Author’s Journey to Rehabilitate Her Rescue Dog from the Streets
Recent release “A Dog Named Shiloh” from Page Publishing author Cynthia Daniels is a stirring memoir that centers around the author’s journey to rehabilitate her rescue dog, Shiloh. Throughout her story, Daniels documents Shiloh’s growth from a shy and terrified street pup into a happy and healthy dog.
Athens, ME, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cynthia Daniels, who resides in a wilderness sanctuary in Maine, has completed her new book, “A Dog Named Shiloh”: a heartfelt account that explores the author’s attempts to help her beloved rescue dog, Shiloh, overcome her fears and anxiety.
In “A Dog Named Shiloh,” author Cynthia Daniels takes readers on her journey of rehabilitating a rescue dog from the streets. Over the course of their time together, Shiloh goes from a terrified little dog into a confident, happy girl with the right home and love.
Published by Page Publishing, Cynthia Daniels’s engaging tale will take readers on a powerful journey as they discover how, with the right approach, any dog can find healing and growth despite past traumas just like Shiloh. Deeply personal and candid, “A Dog Named Shiloh” is a must read for dog lovers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Dog Named Shiloh” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
In “A Dog Named Shiloh,” author Cynthia Daniels takes readers on her journey of rehabilitating a rescue dog from the streets. Over the course of their time together, Shiloh goes from a terrified little dog into a confident, happy girl with the right home and love.
Published by Page Publishing, Cynthia Daniels’s engaging tale will take readers on a powerful journey as they discover how, with the right approach, any dog can find healing and growth despite past traumas just like Shiloh. Deeply personal and candid, “A Dog Named Shiloh” is a must read for dog lovers everywhere.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “A Dog Named Shiloh” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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