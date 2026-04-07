Author Stephanie Dean’s New Book, "In the Wake of Evil," is a Compelling Novel That Explores How a Devastating War Forever Changed the Land of Snickerdoodle

Recent release “In the Wake of Evil” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Dean is a riveting fantasy set in the land of Snickerdoodle, a vibrant world of magic that is torn asunder by a war triggered by a devastating betrayal. A prequel to the author’s “The Mystic Vial,” “In the Wake of Evil” explores how such a beautiful land could be so easily destroyed.