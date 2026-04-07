Author Stephanie Dean’s New Book, "In the Wake of Evil," is a Compelling Novel That Explores How a Devastating War Forever Changed the Land of Snickerdoodle
Recent release “In the Wake of Evil” from Page Publishing author Stephanie Dean is a riveting fantasy set in the land of Snickerdoodle, a vibrant world of magic that is torn asunder by a war triggered by a devastating betrayal. A prequel to the author’s “The Mystic Vial,” “In the Wake of Evil” explores how such a beautiful land could be so easily destroyed.
Portales, NM, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie Dean, the award-winning author of “The Mystic Vial” and native of New Mexico, has completed her new book, “In the Wake of Evil”: a riveting tale set in the magical world of Snickerdoodle that explores how a beautiful land could be so easily destroyed by war, prejudice, and betrayal.
“Welcome to the land of Snickerdoodle, a world populated by pixies, fairies, unicorns, and human beings!” writes Dean. “It’s a land full of vibrant color and perfect weather at all times…well…it used to be. That was before the great battle. A battle that was triggered by a forbidden friendship, a deep betrayal, and extreme prejudice. A place that was once so beautiful and so blissful would change forever in the wake of evil.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie Dean’s enthralling tale is the exciting prequel to the author’s previous award-winning book, “The Mystic Vial”, and promises to lead readers on an unforgettable journey that will keep them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “In the Wake of Evil” at all online bookstores everywhere including Apple iTunes and Google Play.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“Welcome to the land of Snickerdoodle, a world populated by pixies, fairies, unicorns, and human beings!” writes Dean. “It’s a land full of vibrant color and perfect weather at all times…well…it used to be. That was before the great battle. A battle that was triggered by a forbidden friendship, a deep betrayal, and extreme prejudice. A place that was once so beautiful and so blissful would change forever in the wake of evil.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephanie Dean’s enthralling tale is the exciting prequel to the author’s previous award-winning book, “The Mystic Vial”, and promises to lead readers on an unforgettable journey that will keep them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “In the Wake of Evil” at all online bookstores everywhere including Apple iTunes and Google Play.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories