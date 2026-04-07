Recent Release, "Reimaging the Church in Troubled Times," from Page Publishing Author William J. Bausch, Examines Profound Changes Transforming Society and Faith
Freehold, NJ, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William J. Bausch has completed a new book, "Reimaging the Church in Troubled Times" that provides a thoughtful exploration of the dramatic shifts impacting the modern world. From the ethical implications of designer babies and the prevalence of plastics in our bodies, to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, Bausch grapples with the profound questions at the heart of what it means to be human.
As a best-selling, prize-winning author and Catholic priest, William Bausch brings a unique perspective to this academic work. With deep insight and an unwavering commitment to truth, he assesses the physical, political, emotional, and moral brokenness of our era. This is not a traditional religious book, but rather a sociological treatise that seeks to provoke fresh thinking and better answers for the challenges we face.
"In these troubled times, we need a new apologetic that builds on the old but exceeds it with new vision and new tools," said author William J. Bausch. "This book touches on areas that require a fresh look, as we reimagine the role of faith and community in our rapidly changing world."
Published by Page Publishing, William J. Bausch's profound work provides enlightening perspectives on navigating the complexities of modern life. This insightful volume offers readers a thoughtful examination of the spiritual and societal transformations unfolding all around us.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Reimaging the Church in Troubled Times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
As a best-selling, prize-winning author and Catholic priest, William Bausch brings a unique perspective to this academic work. With deep insight and an unwavering commitment to truth, he assesses the physical, political, emotional, and moral brokenness of our era. This is not a traditional religious book, but rather a sociological treatise that seeks to provoke fresh thinking and better answers for the challenges we face.
"In these troubled times, we need a new apologetic that builds on the old but exceeds it with new vision and new tools," said author William J. Bausch. "This book touches on areas that require a fresh look, as we reimagine the role of faith and community in our rapidly changing world."
Published by Page Publishing, William J. Bausch's profound work provides enlightening perspectives on navigating the complexities of modern life. This insightful volume offers readers a thoughtful examination of the spiritual and societal transformations unfolding all around us.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Reimaging the Church in Troubled Times" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
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