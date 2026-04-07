Recent Release, "Parenting Isn't Hard, You're Just Doing It Wrong," from Page Publishing Author Lisa Williams, Offers a Candid, Hilarious Take on Raising Kids
Leominster, MA, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Lisa Williams has completed a new book, "Parenting Isn't Hard, You're Just Doing It Wrong" — a humorous, science-backed guide that cuts through the guilt, confusion, and endless parenting myths to show readers that raising happy, healthy children doesn't have to feel like rocket science. Filled with relatable stories and actionable advice, this book empowers parents to survive (and thrive in) the wild, wonderful chaos of raising kids.
The author, a mother of identical twin boys and a psychology professor, brings a unique blend of expertise and personal experience to her writing. Through her work, Lisa hopes to inspire parents to embrace the chaos, find joy in the mess, and realize that while parenting isn't easy, it just doesn't have to be as hard as we can tend to make it.
"Parenting Isn't Hard, You're Just Doing It Wrong" by Lisa Williams offers a compelling roadmap for navigating the daily challenges of parenthood, from managing tantrums and fostering independence to building resilience. Readers will discover actionable strategies for reducing stress and cultivating more fulfillment in their parenting journey.
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Williams's insightful work empowers parents to approach childcare with more confidence and less guilt. Her humorous, science-backed guidance offers a refreshing antidote to the endless parenting advice that can leave readers feeling overwhelmed and inadequate.
Said author Lisa Williams, "Parenting may not be perfect, but with a little humor, a little strategy, and a lot of love, it can actually be fun. Yes, really."
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Parenting Isn't Hard, You're Just Doing It Wrong" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The author, a mother of identical twin boys and a psychology professor, brings a unique blend of expertise and personal experience to her writing. Through her work, Lisa hopes to inspire parents to embrace the chaos, find joy in the mess, and realize that while parenting isn't easy, it just doesn't have to be as hard as we can tend to make it.
"Parenting Isn't Hard, You're Just Doing It Wrong" by Lisa Williams offers a compelling roadmap for navigating the daily challenges of parenthood, from managing tantrums and fostering independence to building resilience. Readers will discover actionable strategies for reducing stress and cultivating more fulfillment in their parenting journey.
Published by Page Publishing, Lisa Williams's insightful work empowers parents to approach childcare with more confidence and less guilt. Her humorous, science-backed guidance offers a refreshing antidote to the endless parenting advice that can leave readers feeling overwhelmed and inadequate.
Said author Lisa Williams, "Parenting may not be perfect, but with a little humor, a little strategy, and a lot of love, it can actually be fun. Yes, really."
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Parenting Isn't Hard, You're Just Doing It Wrong" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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