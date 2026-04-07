Author Jordan Scott’s New Book, "Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor's Story," is a Stirring Autobiography That Follows the Author’s Journey in the Christian Church

Recent release “Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor's Story: A Call for Reformation in the Church and Culture” from Covenant Books author Jordan Scott is a compelling account of the author’s journey to faith and the struggles he encountered while serving in the Christian church. It serves as a powerful call to action for the church to reflect a meaningful expression of God’s presence.