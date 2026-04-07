Author Jordan Scott’s New Book, "Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor's Story," is a Stirring Autobiography That Follows the Author’s Journey in the Christian Church
Recent release “Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor's Story: A Call for Reformation in the Church and Culture” from Covenant Books author Jordan Scott is a compelling account of the author’s journey to faith and the struggles he encountered while serving in the Christian church. It serves as a powerful call to action for the church to reflect a meaningful expression of God’s presence.
The Villages, FL, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jordan Scott has completed his new book, “Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor's Story: A Call for Reformation in the Church and Culture”: a thought-provoking memoir that centers around the author’s personal journey of faith, all while challenging the Christian church’s current role and the changes that must be made to help us more effectively serve God and impact our community.
Author Jordan Scott graduated from Biblical Theological Seminary with a master of divinity degree in 1994. He served as an associate pastor in Pennsylvania for approximately four years, and as a layman, he has served the evangelical church in varying capacities for over thirty years. He is now happily married and living a semi-retired life in central Florida, where he and his wife enjoy a variety of activities including golf, pickleball, tennis, and badminton. Together they look forward to a life of simple pleasures, growing in their knowledge of God’s word, and serving Christ in accordance with His will.
“A well-written and engaging combination of American history, autobiography, Christian apologetics, and practical theology. ‘Almost Out of Faith’ tells the captivating story of a young man’s journey to salvation and his subsequent struggles with truth and faith while serving in the Christian church,” writes Scott. “This book will challenge believers to a fully biblical understanding of the Christian life, and it ultimately calls the Bible-believing church to a meaningful expression of God’s power and presence.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jordan Scott’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the changes the author believes will help the church deliver a greater impact on the nation’s social order. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor’s Story” is sure to captivate readers as they witness a firsthand account of the difficulties a pastor faces when balancing traditional ministry with personal doubts and cultural shifts.
Readers can purchase “Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor's Story: A Call for Reformation in the Church and Culture” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Jordan Scott graduated from Biblical Theological Seminary with a master of divinity degree in 1994. He served as an associate pastor in Pennsylvania for approximately four years, and as a layman, he has served the evangelical church in varying capacities for over thirty years. He is now happily married and living a semi-retired life in central Florida, where he and his wife enjoy a variety of activities including golf, pickleball, tennis, and badminton. Together they look forward to a life of simple pleasures, growing in their knowledge of God’s word, and serving Christ in accordance with His will.
“A well-written and engaging combination of American history, autobiography, Christian apologetics, and practical theology. ‘Almost Out of Faith’ tells the captivating story of a young man’s journey to salvation and his subsequent struggles with truth and faith while serving in the Christian church,” writes Scott. “This book will challenge believers to a fully biblical understanding of the Christian life, and it ultimately calls the Bible-believing church to a meaningful expression of God’s power and presence.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jordan Scott’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they discover the changes the author believes will help the church deliver a greater impact on the nation’s social order. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor’s Story” is sure to captivate readers as they witness a firsthand account of the difficulties a pastor faces when balancing traditional ministry with personal doubts and cultural shifts.
Readers can purchase “Almost Out of Faith - An American Pastor's Story: A Call for Reformation in the Church and Culture” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories