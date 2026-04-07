Young Darby’s New Book, "Widowed In The Hood," is a Poignant and Honest Exploration of the Often Overlooked and Ignored Struggles That Widowers Face
New York, NY, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Young Darby, a loving father and a veteran who owned and operated the Mid Atlantic Multi-Purpose Center, has completed his most recent book, “Widowed In The Hood”: a powerful and compelling look at the heartache and trials widowers are forced to endure, often in silence and by themselves.
“So many have written about the widow, but who has given an accurate account about the widower? No one!” writes Darby. “Today is your opportunity to enter into the web of the widower. Also, up until now, you have only been partially introduced to the widow. So let’s face it, most know very little about her and even much less about the widower. Nobody wants to talk about the widower. Why? If you want to know why, you must read this. These are the undisputed facts of the widower’s life for the enriching of your life. Chances are you know one and may become one or the other. Don’t you think it’s a little strange that the widower is not even mentioned anywhere in the Bible?
“As a bonus, in these pages, you will get a solid understanding of why marriage is the most important relationship in the world. And even though love can’t be defined in words anywhere, you will find a full unparalleled description of love’s heart painted here. I’m convinced this book will open your eyes to love like they have never been opened before. Yes, for once, you can settle it in your heart what true love is so you won’t keep getting fooled. Also, after reading this book, you will clearly understand what the widowers and widows are truly up against, and most importantly, you will know what they are doing in the hood and how some come out.”
Published by Fulton Books, Young Darby’s book draws from the author’s own personal experiences as a widower, helping readers gain better insight into challenges of both widowers and widows, specifically focusing on the struggles they face within urban communities.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Widowed In The Hood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“So many have written about the widow, but who has given an accurate account about the widower? No one!” writes Darby. “Today is your opportunity to enter into the web of the widower. Also, up until now, you have only been partially introduced to the widow. So let’s face it, most know very little about her and even much less about the widower. Nobody wants to talk about the widower. Why? If you want to know why, you must read this. These are the undisputed facts of the widower’s life for the enriching of your life. Chances are you know one and may become one or the other. Don’t you think it’s a little strange that the widower is not even mentioned anywhere in the Bible?
“As a bonus, in these pages, you will get a solid understanding of why marriage is the most important relationship in the world. And even though love can’t be defined in words anywhere, you will find a full unparalleled description of love’s heart painted here. I’m convinced this book will open your eyes to love like they have never been opened before. Yes, for once, you can settle it in your heart what true love is so you won’t keep getting fooled. Also, after reading this book, you will clearly understand what the widowers and widows are truly up against, and most importantly, you will know what they are doing in the hood and how some come out.”
Published by Fulton Books, Young Darby’s book draws from the author’s own personal experiences as a widower, helping readers gain better insight into challenges of both widowers and widows, specifically focusing on the struggles they face within urban communities.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “Widowed In The Hood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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