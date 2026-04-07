Innocent Ukabam’s New Book, “LIZARD FEASTS: War Time Experiences of a Teenage Boy in Biafra,” Documents the Author’s Experiences During the Nigerian Civil War
Marietta, GA, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Innocent Ukabam, a native of Nigeria who resides in Marietta, Georgia, with his wife and children, has completed his most recent book, “LIZARD FEASTS: War Time Experiences of a Teenage Boy in Biafra”: a first-person account of one teenager’s experiences from shortly before and through the duration of the Nigerian Civil War.
Dr. Innocent Ukabam graduated with honors from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and earned postgraduate degrees in meat science and muscle biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Wisconsin. He also completed executive management training at both Columbia University and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Ukabam has spent more than twenty years in the global food and meat industries, following which he got into biotechnology, working with manufacturers in various industries, including food, pulp and paper, semiconductor/microchips, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.
In “LIZARD FEASTS,” Dr. Innocent Ukabam meticulously recounts many memorable events that paint an authentic picture of the Nigerian Civil War for the reader, from working in a military hospital as a Red Cross volunteer to enlisting in the air force.
After a total blockade became imposed on Biafra, the author, working in air traffic control and in the underground operations room at the Uli Airport, vividly describes the hazards and chaos posed by the marauding enemy planes, the courage of the flight crews who continued to fly in and out despite the risks, the doggedness and resourcefulness of the Biafran personnel who kept the airport operational under very daunting circumstances, and some very memorable personal experiences.
“My story about this period throws a bright light on the life of young Biafrans who were very much involved in almost all aspects of the war for survival,” writes Dr. Ukabam. “It will bring back highly cherished memories (some painful) to old and young alike. Many will see themselves in some of the escapades and peccadilloes. Others will thank their lucky stars that they managed to avoid active service, while some will wish they had been part of the whole ‘adventure.’ To me, it was a worthy undertaking that not only satisfied my restless yearning for action but also helped in molding my character.”
Published by Fulton Books, Innocent Ukabam’s book will transport readers directly into the heart of the conflict, shedding light on the brave Biafran personnel who kept the Uli Airport operational until the war ended, as well as the lasting impacts of the war.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “LIZARD FEASTS: War Time Experiences of a Teenage Boy in Biafra” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Dr. Innocent Ukabam graduated with honors from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and earned postgraduate degrees in meat science and muscle biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin–Madison, Wisconsin. He also completed executive management training at both Columbia University and Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri. Dr. Ukabam has spent more than twenty years in the global food and meat industries, following which he got into biotechnology, working with manufacturers in various industries, including food, pulp and paper, semiconductor/microchips, cosmetics and personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.
In “LIZARD FEASTS,” Dr. Innocent Ukabam meticulously recounts many memorable events that paint an authentic picture of the Nigerian Civil War for the reader, from working in a military hospital as a Red Cross volunteer to enlisting in the air force.
After a total blockade became imposed on Biafra, the author, working in air traffic control and in the underground operations room at the Uli Airport, vividly describes the hazards and chaos posed by the marauding enemy planes, the courage of the flight crews who continued to fly in and out despite the risks, the doggedness and resourcefulness of the Biafran personnel who kept the airport operational under very daunting circumstances, and some very memorable personal experiences.
“My story about this period throws a bright light on the life of young Biafrans who were very much involved in almost all aspects of the war for survival,” writes Dr. Ukabam. “It will bring back highly cherished memories (some painful) to old and young alike. Many will see themselves in some of the escapades and peccadilloes. Others will thank their lucky stars that they managed to avoid active service, while some will wish they had been part of the whole ‘adventure.’ To me, it was a worthy undertaking that not only satisfied my restless yearning for action but also helped in molding my character.”
Published by Fulton Books, Innocent Ukabam’s book will transport readers directly into the heart of the conflict, shedding light on the brave Biafran personnel who kept the Uli Airport operational until the war ended, as well as the lasting impacts of the war.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “LIZARD FEASTS: War Time Experiences of a Teenage Boy in Biafra” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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