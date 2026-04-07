Dorothy A. Brownlee’s Newly Released “The Through-It-All Anointing” is a Faith-Filled Collection of Testimonies and Reflections on Perseverance Through Life’s Trials
“The Through-It-All Anointing: Bonus Book Included The Other Spiritual Realm” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dorothy A. Brownlee shares personal experiences, spiritual insights, and biblical encouragement designed to help readers trust God through hardship and discover the strength found in faith.
Indianapolis, IN, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Through-It-All Anointing: Bonus Book Included The Other Spiritual Realm”: a powerful and inspiring collection of testimonies, spiritual reflections, and biblical lessons designed to encourage believers to trust God through every challenge. “The Through-It-All Anointing: Bonus Book Included The Other Spiritual Realm” is the creation of published author, Dorothy A. Brownlee, the mother of four adult children, twelve grandchildren, and twenty great-grandchildren. Seven years ago, she lost her husband to an aggressive form of brain cancer. Despite the severity of the diagnosis, he lived nearly two years—far longer than many expected—by faith and determination. During that time, he witnessed several meaningful milestones, including the birth of his sixth great-grandchild, Kamryn; the college graduation of their only daughter, who earned a 3.88 GPA; and the celebration of Gene and Dorothy’s fiftieth wedding anniversary.
Brownlee shares, “The Through-It-All Anointing was birthed in my mind twenty years ago, but it sat in my computer, never being brought into fruition. Last year, June 2023, the Lord allowed me to find a piece of paper with a prophecy written on it about this book. The prophecy had been given to me on June 9, 2004, and I found it nineteen years after being given. Our youth and young adults were having a revival service in which Prophet Joel Lofton from Ohio was the speaker. During that service, he addressed me and said, “You are to write a book about the through-it-all anointing.” He stated that “you may never go on the Oprah Show but you must write the book. It perked my ears because unknowing to him I had always desired to go on The Oprah Winfrey Show if just to sit in the audience. And last, he concluded the prophecy with, “the world is waiting for it.” Now I say, I hope the world is still waiting. I know, without a doubt, this book is going to bless whoever reads it. I am amazed whenever I read it. It’s as though I’m reading something I know I never could have written. My only regret is that I did not follow through in 2004. I bless God for its completion, and perhaps this won’t be the last. Finally, all I can say is, read it and be blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy A. Brownlee’s new book offers readers an uplifting reminder that faith can sustain believers through life’s most challenging moments while pointing them toward healing, hope, and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “The Through-It-All Anointing: Bonus Book Included The Other Spiritual Realm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Through-It-All Anointing: Bonus Book Included The Other Spiritual Realm”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brownlee shares, “The Through-It-All Anointing was birthed in my mind twenty years ago, but it sat in my computer, never being brought into fruition. Last year, June 2023, the Lord allowed me to find a piece of paper with a prophecy written on it about this book. The prophecy had been given to me on June 9, 2004, and I found it nineteen years after being given. Our youth and young adults were having a revival service in which Prophet Joel Lofton from Ohio was the speaker. During that service, he addressed me and said, “You are to write a book about the through-it-all anointing.” He stated that “you may never go on the Oprah Show but you must write the book. It perked my ears because unknowing to him I had always desired to go on The Oprah Winfrey Show if just to sit in the audience. And last, he concluded the prophecy with, “the world is waiting for it.” Now I say, I hope the world is still waiting. I know, without a doubt, this book is going to bless whoever reads it. I am amazed whenever I read it. It’s as though I’m reading something I know I never could have written. My only regret is that I did not follow through in 2004. I bless God for its completion, and perhaps this won’t be the last. Finally, all I can say is, read it and be blessed.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dorothy A. Brownlee’s new book offers readers an uplifting reminder that faith can sustain believers through life’s most challenging moments while pointing them toward healing, hope, and spiritual renewal.
Consumers can purchase “The Through-It-All Anointing: Bonus Book Included The Other Spiritual Realm” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Through-It-All Anointing: Bonus Book Included The Other Spiritual Realm”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
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www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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