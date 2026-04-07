Judy Thompson Sheldon’s Newly Released "Goober Fuzzy" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating the Adventurous Life and Lasting Love of a Beloved Family Cat
“Goober Fuzzy: A True Cat’s Tale An autobiography of Gabriella Fillamina” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Thompson Sheldon is a touching and imaginative story that follows the life, adventures, and legacy of a cherished cat whose playful spirit and loving companionship leave a lasting impact on her family.
Adrian, MI, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Goober Fuzzy: A True Cat’s Tale An autobiography of Gabriella Fillamina”: a charming and heartfelt narrative that captures the adventurous spirit and loving companionship of a family pet. “Goober Fuzzy: A True Cat’s Tale An autobiography of Gabriella Fillamina” is the creation of published author, Judy Thompson Sheldon, a lifelong storyteller, retired school media specialist, and passionate supporter of children’s literature. Born in ranch country north of San Antonio, Texas, and later raised on a farm in Michigan, she developed a deep appreciation for nature and the many stories found in everyday life. During her career from 1969 to 2007, she inspired countless students in Michigan and Pennsylvania to develop a love of reading. Sheldon is also an accomplished genealogist who has served in several genealogy societies and received the Lucy Mary Kellogg Award in 2019 for her contributions to family history research. A devoted cat lover, she volunteers with organizations that care for homeless and feral cats. She now resides in Adrian, Michigan, where she continues sharing stories and pursuing her many interests.
Sheldon shares, “In fields of green and skies so blue,
A spirit roamed, pure and true.
Gabriella, with fur so brown,
A queen of nature, wearing her crown.
She came, she purred, she conquered all,
In every leap, in every sprawl.
From tall grasses to the pond’s embrace,
Each corner of the earth was her space.
Now she rests where cosmos bloom,
Her legacy lives beyond the tomb.
In memories sweet, in tales so grand,
In every purr, in every land.
Gabriella Fillamina, forever free,
Your story’s told for eternity.
May her tales of joy and her spirit of freedom continue to
inspire all who remember her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Thompson Sheldon’s new book offers readers a touching tribute to the special bond between people and their pets while celebrating a life filled with adventure, love, and cherished memories.
Consumers can purchase “Goober Fuzzy: A True Cat’s Tale An autobiography of Gabriella Fillamina” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Goober Fuzzy: A True Cat’s Tale An autobiography of Gabriella Fillamina”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sheldon shares, “In fields of green and skies so blue,
A spirit roamed, pure and true.
Gabriella, with fur so brown,
A queen of nature, wearing her crown.
She came, she purred, she conquered all,
In every leap, in every sprawl.
From tall grasses to the pond’s embrace,
Each corner of the earth was her space.
Now she rests where cosmos bloom,
Her legacy lives beyond the tomb.
In memories sweet, in tales so grand,
In every purr, in every land.
Gabriella Fillamina, forever free,
Your story’s told for eternity.
May her tales of joy and her spirit of freedom continue to
inspire all who remember her.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Judy Thompson Sheldon’s new book offers readers a touching tribute to the special bond between people and their pets while celebrating a life filled with adventure, love, and cherished memories.
Consumers can purchase “Goober Fuzzy: A True Cat’s Tale An autobiography of Gabriella Fillamina” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Goober Fuzzy: A True Cat’s Tale An autobiography of Gabriella Fillamina”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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