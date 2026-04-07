Judy Thompson Sheldon’s Newly Released "Goober Fuzzy" is a Heartwarming Children’s Story Celebrating the Adventurous Life and Lasting Love of a Beloved Family Cat

“Goober Fuzzy: A True Cat’s Tale An autobiography of Gabriella Fillamina” from Christian Faith Publishing author Judy Thompson Sheldon is a touching and imaginative story that follows the life, adventures, and legacy of a cherished cat whose playful spirit and loving companionship leave a lasting impact on her family.