Reel Fathers Rights APC Ranked No. 9 on the 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific List
Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska
Corona, CA, April 01, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Inc. magazine revealed that Reel Fathers Rights APC is No. 9 on its 2026 Inc. Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in California, Oregon, Washington, Hawaii, and Alaska.
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Reel Fathers Rights APC was identified as a top performer within the Legal industry category.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific region,” said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. “Ranking at number nine is a testament to our team’s dedication to advocating for fathers and the vital need for the services we provide in family law. This growth allows us to expand our reach and continue leveling the playing field for fathers across California.”
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific.
“The honorees in our 2026 Inc. Regionals are the heroes of the Pacific economy. Their growth and resilience are a blueprint for how to build a successful business today,” says Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director of Inc. Business Media.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Reel Fathers Rights APC is a premier law firm focusing on fathers’ rights and family law. Based in Corona, CA, with offices throughout Southern California, the firm is dedicated to providing expert legal counsel and advocacy for fathers in matters such as custody, visitation, and support.
Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Pacific economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Reel Fathers Rights APC was identified as a top performer within the Legal industry category.
“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific region,” said Mark Reel Jr, CEO of Reel Fathers Rights APC. “Ranking at number nine is a testament to our team’s dedication to advocating for fathers and the vital need for the services we provide in family law. This growth allows us to expand our reach and continue leveling the playing field for fathers across California.”
The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific region. Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific.
“The honorees in our 2026 Inc. Regionals are the heroes of the Pacific economy. Their growth and resilience are a blueprint for how to build a successful business today,” says Bonny Ghosh, Editorial Director of Inc. Business Media.
About Reel Fathers Rights APC
Reel Fathers Rights APC is a premier law firm focusing on fathers’ rights and family law. Based in Corona, CA, with offices throughout Southern California, the firm is dedicated to providing expert legal counsel and advocacy for fathers in matters such as custody, visitation, and support.
Contact
Reel Fathers RightsContact
Jeremy Jones
951-339-3826
https://reelfathersrights.com/
Jeremy Jones
951-339-3826
https://reelfathersrights.com/
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