Nikita Medrano’s Newly Released "Beary’s Firefly" is a Charming Children’s Story About Kindness, Empathy, and Learning to Let Others Shine
“Beary’s Firefly” from Christian Faith Publishing author Nikita Medrano is a heartwarming children’s tale that follows a curious dog who learns an important lesson about friendship, compassion, and setting others free.
Delta, CO, April 07, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Beary’s Firefly”: a delightful and gentle children’s story about wonder, friendship, and understanding. “Beary’s Firefly” is the creation of published author, Nikita Medrano, a lifelong resident of Colorado with a passion for creative arts and the great outdoors.
Medrano shares, “Beary the dog has come across a pond and has spotted a beautiful display of fireflies glistening all around. Awed by their beauty, he tries to catch one for himself, only to discover that the firefly is not pleased to be captured.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nikita Medrano’s new book offers a simple yet meaningful lesson for young readers about empathy, kindness, and appreciating the natural world. With gentle rhymes and charming illustrations, the story encourages children to value friendship and respect the freedom of others.
Consumers can purchase “Beary’s Firefly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beary’s Firefly”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Medrano shares, “Beary the dog has come across a pond and has spotted a beautiful display of fireflies glistening all around. Awed by their beauty, he tries to catch one for himself, only to discover that the firefly is not pleased to be captured.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Nikita Medrano’s new book offers a simple yet meaningful lesson for young readers about empathy, kindness, and appreciating the natural world. With gentle rhymes and charming illustrations, the story encourages children to value friendship and respect the freedom of others.
Consumers can purchase “Beary’s Firefly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Beary’s Firefly”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories